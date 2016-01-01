exponentialTimeDecayedCount
Returns the cumulative exponential decay over a time series at the index
t in time.
Syntax
exponentialTimeDecayedCount(x)(t)
Arguments
t— Time. Integer, Float or Decimal, DateTime, DateTime64.
Returned values
- Returns the cumulative exponential decay at the given point in time. Float64.
Example
Query:
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 20, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number % 5) = 0 AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialTimeDecayedCount(10)(time) OVER (ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
);
Result:
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────────────────────┐
1. │ 1 │ 0 │ 1 │ ██▌ │
2. │ 0 │ 1 │ 1.905 │ ████▊ │
3. │ 0 │ 2 │ 2.724 │ ██████▊ │
4. │ 0 │ 3 │ 3.464 │ ████████▋ │
5. │ 0 │ 4 │ 4.135 │ ██████████▎ │
6. │ 1 │ 5 │ 4.741 │ ███████████▊ │
7. │ 0 │ 6 │ 5.29 │ █████████████▏ │
8. │ 0 │ 7 │ 5.787 │ ██████████████▍ │
9. │ 0 │ 8 │ 6.236 │ ███████████████▌ │
10. │ 0 │ 9 │ 6.643 │ ████████████████▌ │
11. │ 1 │ 10 │ 7.01 │ █████████████████▌ │
12. │ 0 │ 11 │ 7.343 │ ██████████████████▎ │
13. │ 0 │ 12 │ 7.644 │ ███████████████████ │
14. │ 0 │ 13 │ 7.917 │ ███████████████████▊ │
15. │ 0 │ 14 │ 8.164 │ ████████████████████▍ │
16. │ 1 │ 15 │ 8.387 │ ████████████████████▉ │
17. │ 0 │ 16 │ 8.589 │ █████████████████████▍ │
18. │ 0 │ 17 │ 8.771 │ █████████████████████▉ │
19. │ 0 │ 18 │ 8.937 │ ██████████████████████▎ │
20. │ 0 │ 19 │ 9.086 │ ██████████████████████▋ │
21. │ 1 │ 20 │ 9.222 │ ███████████████████████ │
22. │ 0 │ 21 │ 9.344 │ ███████████████████████▎ │
23. │ 0 │ 22 │ 9.455 │ ███████████████████████▋ │
24. │ 0 │ 23 │ 9.555 │ ███████████████████████▉ │
25. │ 0 │ 24 │ 9.646 │ ████████████████████████ │
26. │ 1 │ 25 │ 9.728 │ ████████████████████████▎ │
27. │ 0 │ 26 │ 9.802 │ ████████████████████████▌ │
28. │ 0 │ 27 │ 9.869 │ ████████████████████████▋ │
29. │ 0 │ 28 │ 9.93 │ ████████████████████████▊ │
30. │ 0 │ 29 │ 9.985 │ ████████████████████████▉ │
31. │ 1 │ 30 │ 10.035 │ █████████████████████████ │
32. │ 0 │ 31 │ 10.08 │ █████████████████████████▏ │
33. │ 0 │ 32 │ 10.121 │ █████████████████████████▎ │
34. │ 0 │ 33 │ 10.158 │ █████████████████████████▍ │
35. │ 0 │ 34 │ 10.191 │ █████████████████████████▍ │
36. │ 1 │ 35 │ 10.221 │ █████████████████████████▌ │
37. │ 0 │ 36 │ 10.249 │ █████████████████████████▌ │
38. │ 0 │ 37 │ 10.273 │ █████████████████████████▋ │
39. │ 0 │ 38 │ 10.296 │ █████████████████████████▋ │
40. │ 0 │ 39 │ 10.316 │ █████████████████████████▊ │
41. │ 1 │ 40 │ 10.334 │ █████████████████████████▊ │
42. │ 0 │ 41 │ 10.351 │ █████████████████████████▉ │
43. │ 0 │ 42 │ 10.366 │ █████████████████████████▉ │
44. │ 0 │ 43 │ 10.379 │ █████████████████████████▉ │
45. │ 0 │ 44 │ 10.392 │ █████████████████████████▉ │
46. │ 1 │ 45 │ 10.403 │ ██████████████████████████ │
47. │ 0 │ 46 │ 10.413 │ ██████████████████████████ │
48. │ 0 │ 47 │ 10.422 │ ██████████████████████████ │
49. │ 0 │ 48 │ 10.43 │ ██████████████████████████ │
50. │ 0 │ 49 │ 10.438 │ ██████████████████████████ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┘