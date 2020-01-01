exponentialMovingAverage

Calculates the exponential moving average of values for the determined time.

Syntax

exponentialMovingAverage ( x ) ( value , timeunit )



Each value corresponds to the determinate timeunit . The half-life x is the time lag at which the exponential weights decay by one-half. The function returns a weighted average: the older the time point, the less weight the corresponding value is considered to be.

Arguments

value — Value. Integer, Float or Decimal.

— Value. Integer, Float or Decimal. timeunit — Timeunit. Integer, Float or Decimal. Timeunit is not timestamp (seconds), it's -- an index of the time interval. Can be calculated using intDiv.

Parameters

x — Half-life period. Integer, Float or Decimal.

Returned values

Returns an exponentially smoothed moving average of the values for the past x time at the latest point of time.

Type: Float64.

Examples

Input table:

┌──temperature─┬─timestamp──┐

│ 95 │ 1 │

│ 95 │ 2 │

│ 95 │ 3 │

│ 96 │ 4 │

│ 96 │ 5 │

│ 96 │ 6 │

│ 96 │ 7 │

│ 97 │ 8 │

│ 97 │ 9 │

│ 97 │ 10 │

│ 97 │ 11 │

│ 98 │ 12 │

│ 98 │ 13 │

│ 98 │ 14 │

│ 98 │ 15 │

│ 99 │ 16 │

│ 99 │ 17 │

│ 99 │ 18 │

│ 100 │ 19 │

│ 100 │ 20 │

└──────────────┴────────────┘



Query:

SELECT exponentialMovingAverage ( 5 ) ( temperature , timestamp ) ;



Result:

┌──exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp)──┐

│ 92.25779635374204 │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT

value ,

time ,

round ( exp_smooth , 3 ) ,

bar ( exp_smooth , 0 , 1 , 50 ) AS bar

FROM

(

SELECT

( number = 0 ) OR ( number >= 25 ) AS value ,

number AS time ,

exponentialMovingAverage ( 10 ) ( value , time ) OVER ( Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW ) AS exp_smooth

FROM numbers ( 50 )

)



Result:

┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ 1 │ 0 │ 0.067 │ ███▎ │

│ 0 │ 1 │ 0.062 │ ███ │

│ 0 │ 2 │ 0.058 │ ██▊ │

│ 0 │ 3 │ 0.054 │ ██▋ │

│ 0 │ 4 │ 0.051 │ ██▌ │

│ 0 │ 5 │ 0.047 │ ██▎ │

│ 0 │ 6 │ 0.044 │ ██▏ │

│ 0 │ 7 │ 0.041 │ ██ │

│ 0 │ 8 │ 0.038 │ █▊ │

│ 0 │ 9 │ 0.036 │ █▋ │

│ 0 │ 10 │ 0.033 │ █▋ │

│ 0 │ 11 │ 0.031 │ █▌ │

│ 0 │ 12 │ 0.029 │ █▍ │

│ 0 │ 13 │ 0.027 │ █▎ │

│ 0 │ 14 │ 0.025 │ █▎ │

│ 0 │ 15 │ 0.024 │ █▏ │

│ 0 │ 16 │ 0.022 │ █ │

│ 0 │ 17 │ 0.021 │ █ │

│ 0 │ 18 │ 0.019 │ ▊ │

│ 0 │ 19 │ 0.018 │ ▊ │

│ 0 │ 20 │ 0.017 │ ▋ │

│ 0 │ 21 │ 0.016 │ ▋ │

│ 0 │ 22 │ 0.015 │ ▋ │

│ 0 │ 23 │ 0.014 │ ▋ │

│ 0 │ 24 │ 0.013 │ ▋ │

│ 1 │ 25 │ 0.079 │ ███▊ │

│ 1 │ 26 │ 0.14 │ ███████ │

│ 1 │ 27 │ 0.198 │ █████████▊ │

│ 1 │ 28 │ 0.252 │ ████████████▌ │

│ 1 │ 29 │ 0.302 │ ███████████████ │

│ 1 │ 30 │ 0.349 │ █████████████████▍ │

│ 1 │ 31 │ 0.392 │ ███████████████████▌ │

│ 1 │ 32 │ 0.433 │ █████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 33 │ 0.471 │ ███████████████████████▌ │

│ 1 │ 34 │ 0.506 │ █████████████████████████▎ │

│ 1 │ 35 │ 0.539 │ ██████████████████████████▊ │

│ 1 │ 36 │ 0.57 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 1 │ 37 │ 0.599 │ █████████████████████████████▊ │

│ 1 │ 38 │ 0.626 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │

│ 1 │ 39 │ 0.651 │ ████████████████████████████████▌ │

│ 1 │ 40 │ 0.674 │ █████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 41 │ 0.696 │ ██████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 42 │ 0.716 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 43 │ 0.735 │ ████████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 44 │ 0.753 │ █████████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 45 │ 0.77 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▍ │

│ 1 │ 46 │ 0.785 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▎ │

│ 1 │ 47 │ 0.8 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▊ │

│ 1 │ 48 │ 0.813 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▋ │

│ 1 │ 49 │ 0.825 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▎ │

└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

