exponentialMovingAverage
Calculates the exponential moving average of values for the determined time.
Syntax
exponentialMovingAverage(x)(value, timeunit)
Each
value corresponds to the determinate
timeunit. The half-life
x is the time lag at which the exponential weights decay by one-half. The function returns a weighted average: the older the time point, the less weight the corresponding value is considered to be.
Arguments
value— Value. Integer, Float or Decimal.
timeunit— Timeunit. Integer, Float or Decimal. Timeunit is not timestamp (seconds), it's -- an index of the time interval. Can be calculated using intDiv.
Parameters
Returned values
- Returns an exponentially smoothed moving average of the values for the past
xtime at the latest point of time.
Type: Float64.
Examples
Input table:
┌──temperature─┬─timestamp──┐
│ 95 │ 1 │
│ 95 │ 2 │
│ 95 │ 3 │
│ 96 │ 4 │
│ 96 │ 5 │
│ 96 │ 6 │
│ 96 │ 7 │
│ 97 │ 8 │
│ 97 │ 9 │
│ 97 │ 10 │
│ 97 │ 11 │
│ 98 │ 12 │
│ 98 │ 13 │
│ 98 │ 14 │
│ 98 │ 15 │
│ 99 │ 16 │
│ 99 │ 17 │
│ 99 │ 18 │
│ 100 │ 19 │
│ 100 │ 20 │
└──────────────┴────────────┘
Query:
SELECT exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp);
Result:
┌──exponentialMovingAverage(5)(temperature, timestamp)──┐
│ 92.25779635374204 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT
value,
time,
round(exp_smooth, 3),
bar(exp_smooth, 0, 1, 50) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
(number = 0) OR (number >= 25) AS value,
number AS time,
exponentialMovingAverage(10)(value, time) OVER (Rows BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS exp_smooth
FROM numbers(50)
)
Result:
┌─value─┬─time─┬─round(exp_smooth, 3)─┬─bar────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ 0 │ 0.067 │ ███▎ │
│ 0 │ 1 │ 0.062 │ ███ │
│ 0 │ 2 │ 0.058 │ ██▊ │
│ 0 │ 3 │ 0.054 │ ██▋ │
│ 0 │ 4 │ 0.051 │ ██▌ │
│ 0 │ 5 │ 0.047 │ ██▎ │
│ 0 │ 6 │ 0.044 │ ██▏ │
│ 0 │ 7 │ 0.041 │ ██ │
│ 0 │ 8 │ 0.038 │ █▊ │
│ 0 │ 9 │ 0.036 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 10 │ 0.033 │ █▋ │
│ 0 │ 11 │ 0.031 │ █▌ │
│ 0 │ 12 │ 0.029 │ █▍ │
│ 0 │ 13 │ 0.027 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 14 │ 0.025 │ █▎ │
│ 0 │ 15 │ 0.024 │ █▏ │
│ 0 │ 16 │ 0.022 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 17 │ 0.021 │ █ │
│ 0 │ 18 │ 0.019 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 19 │ 0.018 │ ▊ │
│ 0 │ 20 │ 0.017 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 21 │ 0.016 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 22 │ 0.015 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 23 │ 0.014 │ ▋ │
│ 0 │ 24 │ 0.013 │ ▋ │
│ 1 │ 25 │ 0.079 │ ███▊ │
│ 1 │ 26 │ 0.14 │ ███████ │
│ 1 │ 27 │ 0.198 │ █████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 28 │ 0.252 │ ████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 29 │ 0.302 │ ███████████████ │
│ 1 │ 30 │ 0.349 │ █████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 31 │ 0.392 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 32 │ 0.433 │ █████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 33 │ 0.471 │ ███████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 34 │ 0.506 │ █████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 35 │ 0.539 │ ██████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 36 │ 0.57 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 37 │ 0.599 │ █████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 38 │ 0.626 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 39 │ 0.651 │ ████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 1 │ 40 │ 0.674 │ █████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 41 │ 0.696 │ ██████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 42 │ 0.716 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 43 │ 0.735 │ ████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 44 │ 0.753 │ █████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 45 │ 0.77 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 1 │ 46 │ 0.785 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 1 │ 47 │ 0.8 │ ███████████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 1 │ 48 │ 0.813 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 1 │ 49 │ 0.825 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
└───────┴──────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
CREATE TABLE data
ENGINE = Memory AS
SELECT
10 AS value,
toDateTime('2020-01-01') + (3600 * number) AS time
FROM numbers_mt(10);
-- Calculate timeunit using intDiv
SELECT
value,
time,
exponentialMovingAverage(1)(value, intDiv(toUInt32(time), 3600)) OVER (ORDER BY time ASC) AS res,
intDiv(toUInt32(time), 3600) AS timeunit
FROM data
ORDER BY time ASC;
┌─value─┬────────────────time─┬─────────res─┬─timeunit─┐
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 5 │ 438288 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 01:00:00 │ 7.5 │ 438289 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 02:00:00 │ 8.75 │ 438290 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 03:00:00 │ 9.375 │ 438291 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 04:00:00 │ 9.6875 │ 438292 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 05:00:00 │ 9.84375 │ 438293 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 06:00:00 │ 9.921875 │ 438294 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 07:00:00 │ 9.9609375 │ 438295 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 08:00:00 │ 9.98046875 │ 438296 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 09:00:00 │ 9.990234375 │ 438297 │
└───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────────┘
-- Calculate timeunit using toRelativeHourNum
SELECT
value,
time,
exponentialMovingAverage(1)(value, toRelativeHourNum(time)) OVER (ORDER BY time ASC) AS res,
toRelativeHourNum(time) AS timeunit
FROM data
ORDER BY time ASC;
┌─value─┬────────────────time─┬─────────res─┬─timeunit─┐
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │ 5 │ 438288 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 01:00:00 │ 7.5 │ 438289 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 02:00:00 │ 8.75 │ 438290 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 03:00:00 │ 9.375 │ 438291 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 04:00:00 │ 9.6875 │ 438292 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 05:00:00 │ 9.84375 │ 438293 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 06:00:00 │ 9.921875 │ 438294 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 07:00:00 │ 9.9609375 │ 438295 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 08:00:00 │ 9.98046875 │ 438296 │
│ 10 │ 2020-01-01 09:00:00 │ 9.990234375 │ 438297 │
└───────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────────┘