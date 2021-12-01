CREATE TABLE entropy ( ` vals ` UInt32 , ` strings ` String ) ENGINE = Memory ;



INSERT INTO entropy VALUES ( 1 , 'A' ) , ( 1 , 'A' ) , ( 1 , 'A' ) , ( 1 , 'A' ) , ( 2 , 'B' ) , ( 2 , 'B' ) , ( 2 , 'C' ) , ( 2 , 'D' ) ;



SELECT entropy ( vals ) , entropy ( strings ) FROM entropy ;

