distinctJSONPaths

Calculates the list of distinct paths stored in JSON column.

Syntax

distinctJSONPaths ( json )



Arguments

json — JSON column.

Returned Value

The sorted list of paths Array(String).

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json ;

CREATE TABLE test_json ( json JSON ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ( '{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}' ) , ( '{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}' ) , ( '{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}' )



SELECT distinctJSONPaths ( json ) FROM test_json ;



Result:

┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)───┐

│ ['a','b','c.d.e','c.d.f'] │

└───────────────────────────┘



distinctJSONPathsAndTypes

Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.

Syntax

distinctJSONPathsAndTypes ( json )



Arguments

json — JSON column.

Returned Value

The sorted map of paths and types Map(String, Array(String)).

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json ;

CREATE TABLE test_json ( json JSON ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ( '{"a" : 42, "b" : "Hello"}' ) , ( '{"b" : [1, 2, 3], "c" : {"d" : {"e" : "2020-01-01"}}}' ) , ( '{"a" : 43, "c" : {"d" : {"f" : [{"g" : 42}]}}}' )



SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes ( json ) FROM test_json ;



Result:

┌─distinctJSONPathsAndTypes(json)───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ {'a':['Int64'],'b':['Array(Nullable(Int64))','String'],'c.d.e':['Date'],'c.d.f':['Array(JSON(max_dynamic_types=16, max_dynamic_paths=256))']} │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Note

If JSON declaration contains paths with specified types, these paths will be always included in the result of distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes functions even if input data didn't have values for these paths.

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_json ;

CREATE TABLE test_json ( json JSON ( a UInt32 ) ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test_json VALUES ( '{"b" : "Hello"}' ) , ( '{"b" : "World", "c" : [1, 2, 3]}' ) ;



SELECT json FROM test_json ;



┌─json──────────────────────────────────┐

│ {"a":0,"b":"Hello"} │

│ {"a":0,"b":"World","c":["1","2","3"]} │

└───────────────────────────────────────┘



SELECT distinctJSONPaths ( json ) FROM test_json ;



┌─distinctJSONPaths(json)─┐

│ ['a','b','c'] │

└─────────────────────────┘



SELECT distinctJSONPathsAndTypes ( json ) FROM test_json ;

