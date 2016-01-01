cramersVBiasCorrected
Cramér's V is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the
cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. The function can be heavily biased, so this version of Cramér's V uses the bias correction.
Syntax
cramersVBiasCorrected(column1, column2)
Arguments
column1and
column2are the columns to be compared
Returned value
- a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).
Return type is always Float64.
Example
The following two columns being compared below have a small association with each other. Notice the result of
cramersVBiasCorrected is smaller than the result of
cramersV:
SELECT
cramersV(a, b),
cramersVBiasCorrected(a ,b)
FROM
(
SELECT
number % 10 AS a,
number % 4 AS b
FROM
numbers(150)
);
Result:
┌──────cramersV(a, b)─┬─cramersVBiasCorrected(a, b)─┐
│ 0.41171788506213564 │ 0.33369281784141364 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘