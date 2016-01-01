cramersVBiasCorrected

Cramér's V is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. The function can be heavily biased, so this version of Cramér's V uses the bias correction.

Syntax

cramersVBiasCorrected ( column1 , column2 )



Arguments

column1 and column2 are the columns to be compared

Returned value

a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).

Return type is always Float64.

Example

The following two columns being compared below have a small association with each other. Notice the result of cramersVBiasCorrected is smaller than the result of cramersV :

SELECT

cramersV ( a , b ) ,

cramersVBiasCorrected ( a , b )

FROM

(

SELECT

number % 10 AS a ,

number % 4 AS b

FROM

numbers ( 150 )

) ;



Result: