cramersV

Cramér's V (sometimes referred to as Cramér's phi) is a measure of association between two columns in a table. The result of the cramersV function ranges from 0 (corresponding to no association between the variables) to 1 and can reach 1 only when each value is completely determined by the other. It may be viewed as the association between two variables as a percentage of their maximum possible variation.

Syntax

cramersV ( column1 , column2 )



Arguments

column1 and column2 are the columns to be compared

Returned value

a value between 0 (corresponding to no association between the columns' values) to 1 (complete association).

Return type is always Float64.

Example

The following two columns being compared below have no association with each other, so the result of cramersV is 0:

SELECT

cramersV ( a , b )

FROM

(

SELECT

number % 3 AS a ,

number % 5 AS b

FROM

numbers ( 150 )

) ;



Result:

┌─cramersV(a, b)─┐

│ 0 │

└────────────────┘



The following two columns below have a fairly close association, so the result of cramersV is a high value:

SELECT

cramersV ( a , b )

FROM

(

SELECT

number % 10 AS a ,

number % 5 AS b

FROM

numbers ( 150 )

) ;



Result: