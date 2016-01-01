covarSampStable

Calculates the value of Σ((x - x̅)(y - y̅)) / (n - 1) . Similar to covarSamp but works slower while providing a lower computational error.

Syntax

covarSampStable ( x , y )



Arguments

Returned Value

The sample covariance between x and y . For n <= 1 , inf is returned. Float64.

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS series ;

CREATE TABLE series ( i UInt32 , x_value Float64 , y_value Float64 ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO series ( i , x_value , y_value ) VALUES ( 1 , 5.6 , - 4.4 ) , ( 2 , - 9.6 , 3 ) , ( 3 , - 1.3 , - 4 ) , ( 4 , 5.3 , 9.7 ) , ( 5 , 4.4 , 0.037 ) , ( 6 , - 8.6 , - 7.8 ) , ( 7 , 5.1 , 9.3 ) , ( 8 , 7.9 , - 3.6 ) , ( 9 , - 8.2 , 0.62 ) , ( 10 , - 3 , 7.3 ) ;



SELECT covarSampStable ( x_value , y_value )

FROM

(

SELECT

x_value ,

y_value

FROM series

) ;



Result:

┌─covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)─┐

│ 7.206275555555556 │

└───────────────────────────────────┘



Query:

SELECT covarSampStable ( x_value , y_value )

FROM

(

SELECT

x_value ,

y_value

FROM series LIMIT 1

) ;



Result: