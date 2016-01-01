covarSampStable
Calculates the value of
Σ((x - x̅)(y - y̅)) / (n - 1). Similar to covarSamp but works slower while providing a lower computational error.
Syntax
covarSampStable(x, y)
Arguments
Returned Value
- The sample covariance between
xand
y. For
n <= 1,
infis returned. Float64.
Example
Query:
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS series;
CREATE TABLE series(i UInt32, x_value Float64, y_value Float64) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO series(i, x_value, y_value) VALUES (1, 5.6,-4.4),(2, -9.6,3),(3, -1.3,-4),(4, 5.3,9.7),(5, 4.4,0.037),(6, -8.6,-7.8),(7, 5.1,9.3),(8, 7.9,-3.6),(9, -8.2,0.62),(10, -3,7.3);
SELECT covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)
FROM
(
SELECT
x_value,
y_value
FROM series
);
Result:
┌─covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)─┐
│ 7.206275555555556 │
└───────────────────────────────────┘
Query:
SELECT covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)
FROM
(
SELECT
x_value,
y_value
FROM series LIMIT 1
);
Result:
┌─covarSampStable(x_value, y_value)─┐
│ inf │
└───────────────────────────────────┘