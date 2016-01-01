covarPopStable

Calculates the value of the population covariance:

Σ ( x − x ˉ ) ( y − y ˉ ) n \frac{\Sigma{(x - \bar{x})(y - \bar{y})}}{n} n Σ ( x − x ˉ ) ( y − y ˉ ​ ) ​

It is similar to the covarPop function, but uses a numerically stable algorithm. As a result, covarPopStable is slower than covarPop but produces a more accurate result.

Syntax

covarPop ( x , y )



Arguments

Returned Value

The population covariance between x and y . Float64.

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS series ;

CREATE TABLE series ( i UInt32 , x_value Float64 , y_value Float64 ) ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO series ( i , x_value , y_value ) VALUES ( 1 , 5.6 , - 4.4 ) , ( 2 , - 9.6 , 3 ) , ( 3 , - 1.3 , - 4 ) , ( 4 , 5.3 , 9.7 ) , ( 5 , 4.4 , 0.037 ) , ( 6 , - 8.6 , - 7.8 ) , ( 7 , 5.1 , 9.3 ) , ( 8 , 7.9 , - 3.6 ) , ( 9 , - 8.2 , 0.62 ) , ( 10 , - 3 , 7.3 ) ;



SELECT covarPopStable ( x_value , y_value )

FROM

(

SELECT

x_value ,

y_value

FROM series

) ;



Result: