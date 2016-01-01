covarPopMatrix
Returns the population covariance matrix over N variables.
Syntax
covarPopMatrix(x[, ...])
Arguments
Returned Value
Example
Query:
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test;
CREATE TABLE test
(
a UInt32,
b Float64,
c Float64,
d Float64
)
ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO test(a, b, c, d) VALUES (1, 5.6, -4.4, 2.6), (2, -9.6, 3, 3.3), (3, -1.3, -4, 1.2), (4, 5.3, 9.7, 2.3), (5, 4.4, 0.037, 1.222), (6, -8.6, -7.8, 2.1233), (7, 5.1, 9.3, 8.1222), (8, 7.9, -3.6, 9.837), (9, -8.2, 0.62, 8.43555), (10, -3, 7.3, 6.762);
SELECT arrayMap(x -> round(x, 3), arrayJoin(covarPopMatrix(a, b, c, d))) AS covarPopMatrix
FROM test;
Result:
┌─covarPopMatrix────────────┐
1. │ [8.25,-1.76,4.08,6.748] │
2. │ [-1.76,41.07,6.486,2.132] │
3. │ [4.08,6.486,34.21,4.755] │
4. │ [6.748,2.132,4.755,9.93] │
└───────────────────────────┘