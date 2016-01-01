┌─covarPopMatrix────────────┐

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test ;

CREATE TABLE test

(

a UInt32 ,

b Float64 ,

c Float64 ,

d Float64

)

ENGINE = Memory ;

INSERT INTO test ( a , b , c , d ) VALUES ( 1 , 5.6 , - 4.4 , 2.6 ) , ( 2 , - 9.6 , 3 , 3.3 ) , ( 3 , - 1.3 , - 4 , 1.2 ) , ( 4 , 5.3 , 9.7 , 2.3 ) , ( 5 , 4.4 , 0.037 , 1.222 ) , ( 6 , - 8.6 , - 7.8 , 2.1233 ) , ( 7 , 5.1 , 9.3 , 8.1222 ) , ( 8 , 7.9 , - 3.6 , 9.837 ) , ( 9 , - 8.2 , 0.62 , 8.43555 ) , ( 10 , - 3 , 7.3 , 6.762 ) ;

