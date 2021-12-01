count
Counts the number of rows or not-NULL values.
ClickHouse supports the following syntaxes for
count:
count(expr)or
COUNT(DISTINCT expr).
count()or
COUNT(*). The
count()syntax is ClickHouse-specific.
Arguments
The function can take:
- Zero parameters.
- One expression.
Returned value
- If the function is called without parameters it counts the number of rows.
- If the expression is passed, then the function counts how many times this expression returned not null. If the expression returns a Nullable-type value, then the result of
countstays not
Nullable. The function returns 0 if the expression returned
NULLfor all the rows.
In both cases the type of the returned value is UInt64.
Details
ClickHouse supports the
COUNT(DISTINCT ...) syntax. The behavior of this construction depends on the count_distinct_implementation setting. It defines which of the uniq* functions is used to perform the operation. The default is the uniqExact function.
The
SELECT count() FROM table query is optimized by default using metadata from MergeTree. If you need to use row-level security, disable optimization using the optimize_trivial_count_query setting.
However
SELECT count(nullable_column) FROM table query can be optimized by enabling the optimize_functions_to_subcolumns setting. With
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns = 1 the function reads only null subcolumn instead of reading and processing the whole column data. The query
SELECT count(n) FROM table transforms to
SELECT sum(NOT n.null) FROM table.
Examples
Example 1:
SELECT count() FROM t
┌─count()─┐
│ 5 │
└─────────┘
Example 2:
SELECT name, value FROM system.settings WHERE name = 'count_distinct_implementation'
┌─name──────────────────────────┬─value─────┐
│ count_distinct_implementation │ uniqExact │
└───────────────────────────────┴───────────┘
SELECT count(DISTINCT num) FROM t
┌─uniqExact(num)─┐
│ 3 │
└────────────────┘
This example shows that
count(DISTINCT num) is performed by the
uniqExact function according to the
count_distinct_implementation setting value.