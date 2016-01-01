contingency

The contingency function calculates the contingency coefficient, a value that measures the association between two columns in a table. The computation is similar to the cramersV function but with a different denominator in the square root.

Syntax

contingency ( column1 , column2 )



Arguments

column1 and column2 are the columns to be compared

Returned value

a value between 0 to 1. The larger the result, the closer the association of the two columns.

Return type is always Float64.

Example

The two columns being compared below have a small association with each other. We have included the result of cramersV also (as a comparison):

SELECT

cramersV ( a , b ) ,

contingency ( a , b )

FROM

(

SELECT

number % 10 AS a ,

number % 4 AS b

FROM

numbers ( 150 )

) ;



Result: