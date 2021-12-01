avgWeighted

Calculates the weighted arithmetic mean.

Syntax

avgWeighted ( x , weight )



Arguments

x — Values.

— Values. weight — Weights of the values.

x and weight must both be Integer, floating-point, or Decimal, but may have different types.

Returned value

NaN if all the weights are equal to 0 or the supplied weights parameter is empty.

if all the weights are equal to 0 or the supplied weights parameter is empty. Weighted mean otherwise.

Return type is always Float64.

Example

Query:

SELECT avgWeighted ( x , w )

FROM values ( 'x Int8, w Int8' , ( 4 , 1 ) , ( 1 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 2 ) )



Result:

┌─avgWeighted(x, weight)─┐

│ 8 │

└────────────────────────┘



Example

Query:

SELECT avgWeighted ( x , w )

FROM values ( 'x Int8, w Float64' , ( 4 , 1 ) , ( 1 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 2 ) )



Result:

┌─avgWeighted(x, weight)─┐

│ 8 │

└────────────────────────┘



Example

Query:

SELECT avgWeighted ( x , w )

FROM values ( 'x Int8, w Int8' , ( 0 , 0 ) , ( 1 , 0 ) , ( 10 , 0 ) )



Result:

┌─avgWeighted(x, weight)─┐

│ nan │

└────────────────────────┘



Example

Query:

CREATE table test ( t UInt8 ) ENGINE = Memory ;

SELECT avgWeighted ( t ) FROM test



Result: