argMax

Calculates the arg value for a maximum val value. If there are several different values of arg for maximum values of val, returns the first of these values encountered.

Syntax

argMax(arg, val)

Arguments

  • arg — Argument.
  • val — Value.

Returned value

  • arg value that corresponds to maximum val value.

Type: matches arg type.

Example

Input table:

┌─user─────┬─salary─┐
│ director │   5000 │
│ manager  │   3000 │
│ worker   │   1000 │
└──────────┴────────┘

Query:

SELECT argMax(user, salary) FROM salary;

Result:

┌─argMax(user, salary)─┐
│ director             │
└──────────────────────┘