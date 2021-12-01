argMax

Calculates the arg value for a maximum val value. If there are several different values of arg for maximum values of val , returns the first of these values encountered.

Syntax

argMax ( arg , val )



Arguments

arg — Argument.

— Argument. val — Value.

Returned value

arg value that corresponds to maximum val value.

Type: matches arg type.

Example

Input table:

┌─user─────┬─salary─┐

│ director │ 5000 │

│ manager │ 3000 │

│ worker │ 1000 │

└──────────┴────────┘



Query:

SELECT argMax ( user , salary ) FROM salary ;



Result: