argMax
Calculates the
arg value for a maximum
val value. If there are several different values of
arg for maximum values of
val, returns the first of these values encountered.
Syntax
argMax(arg, val)
Arguments
arg— Argument.
val— Value.
Returned value
argvalue that corresponds to maximum
valvalue.
Type: matches
arg type.
Example
Input table:
┌─user─────┬─salary─┐
│ director │ 5000 │
│ manager │ 3000 │
│ worker │ 1000 │
└──────────┴────────┘
Query:
SELECT argMax(user, salary) FROM salary;
Result:
┌─argMax(user, salary)─┐
│ director │
└──────────────────────┘