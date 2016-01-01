Skip to main content

analysisOfVariance

Provides a statistical test for one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA test). It is a test over several groups of normally distributed observations to find out whether all groups have the same mean or not.

Syntax

analysisOfVariance(val, group_no)

Aliases: anova

Parameters

  • val: value.
  • group_no : group number that val belongs to.
note

Groups are enumerated starting from 0 and there should be at least two groups to perform a test. There should be at least one group with the number of observations greater than one.

Returned value

Example

Query:

SELECT analysisOfVariance(number, number % 2) FROM numbers(1048575);

Result:

┌─analysisOfVariance(number, modulo(number, 2))─┐
│ (0,1)                                         │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘