analysisOfVariance
Provides a statistical test for one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA test). It is a test over several groups of normally distributed observations to find out whether all groups have the same mean or not.
Syntax
analysisOfVariance(val, group_no)
Aliases:
anova
Parameters
val: value.
group_no: group number that
valbelongs to.
note
Groups are enumerated starting from 0 and there should be at least two groups to perform a test. There should be at least one group with the number of observations greater than one.
Returned value
Example
Query:
SELECT analysisOfVariance(number, number % 2) FROM numbers(1048575);
Result:
┌─analysisOfVariance(number, modulo(number, 2))─┐
│ (0,1) │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘