aggThrow
This function can be used for the purpose of testing exception safety. It will throw an exception on creation with the specified probability.
Syntax
aggThrow(throw_prob)
Arguments
throw_prob— Probability to throw on creation. Float64.
Returned value
- An exception:
Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully.
Example
Query:
SELECT number % 2 AS even, aggThrow(number) FROM numbers(10) GROUP BY even;
Result:
Received exception:
Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully: While executing AggregatingTransform. (AGGREGATE_FUNCTION_THROW)