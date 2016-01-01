aggThrow

This function can be used for the purpose of testing exception safety. It will throw an exception on creation with the specified probability.

Syntax

aggThrow ( throw_prob )



Arguments

throw_prob — Probability to throw on creation. Float64.

Returned value

An exception: Code: 503. DB::Exception: Aggregate function aggThrow has thrown exception successfully .

Example

Query:

SELECT number % 2 AS even , aggThrow ( number ) FROM numbers ( 10 ) GROUP BY even ;



Result: