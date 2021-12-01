On this page

Aggregate Functions

Aggregate functions work in the normal way as expected by database experts.

ClickHouse also supports:

Parametric aggregate functions, which accept other parameters in addition to columns.

Combinators, which change the behavior of aggregate functions.

During aggregation, all NULL s are skipped.

Examples:

Consider this table:

┌─x─┬────y─┐

│ 1 │ 2 │

│ 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

│ 3 │ 2 │

│ 3 │ 3 │

│ 3 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└───┴──────┘



Let’s say you need to total the values in the y column:

SELECT sum ( y ) FROM t_null_big



┌─sum(y)─┐

│ 7 │

└────────┘



Now you can use the groupArray function to create an array from the y column:

SELECT groupArray ( y ) FROM t_null_big



┌─groupArray(y)─┐

│ [2,2,3] │

└───────────────┘

