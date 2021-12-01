clickhouse-odbc-bridge
Simple HTTP-server which works like a proxy for ODBC driver. The main motivation was possible segfaults or another faults in ODBC implementations, which can crash whole clickhouse-server process.
This tool works via HTTP, not via pipes, shared memory, or TCP because:
- It's simpler to implement
- It's simpler to debug
- jdbc-bridge can be implemented in the same way
Usage
clickhouse-server use this tool inside odbc table function and StorageODBC.
However it can be used as standalone tool from command line with the following
parameters in POST-request URL:
connection_string-- ODBC connection string.
columns-- columns in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks, type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with newline.
max_block_size-- optional parameter, sets maximum size of single block. Query is send in post body. Response is returned in RowBinary format.
Example:
$ clickhouse-odbc-bridge --http-port 9018 --daemon
$ curl -d "query=SELECT PageID, ImpID, AdType FROM Keys ORDER BY PageID, ImpID" --data-urlencode "connection_string=DSN=ClickHouse;DATABASE=stat" --data-urlencode "sample_block=columns format version: 1
3 columns:
\`PageID\` String
\`ImpID\` String
\`AdType\` String
" "http://localhost:9018/" > result.txt
$ cat result.txt
12246623837185725195925621517