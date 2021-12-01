On this page

clickhouse-odbc-bridge

Simple HTTP-server which works like a proxy for ODBC driver. The main motivation was possible segfaults or another faults in ODBC implementations, which can crash whole clickhouse-server process.

This tool works via HTTP, not via pipes, shared memory, or TCP because:

It's simpler to implement

It's simpler to debug

jdbc-bridge can be implemented in the same way

clickhouse-server use this tool inside odbc table function and StorageODBC. However it can be used as standalone tool from command line with the following parameters in POST-request URL:

connection_string -- ODBC connection string.

-- ODBC connection string. columns -- columns in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks, type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with newline.

-- columns in ClickHouse NamesAndTypesList format, name in backticks, type as string. Name and type are space separated, rows separated with newline. max_block_size -- optional parameter, sets maximum size of single block. Query is send in post body. Response is returned in RowBinary format.