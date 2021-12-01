Skip to main content

clickhouse-format

clickhouse-format

Allows formatting input queries.

Keys:

  • --help or-h — Produce help message.
  • --query — Format queries of any length and complexity.
  • --hilite — Add syntax highlight with ANSI terminal escape sequences.
  • --oneline — Format in single line.
  • --quiet or -q — Just check syntax, no output on success.
  • --multiquery or -n — Allow multiple queries in the same file.
  • --obfuscate — Obfuscate instead of formatting.
  • --seed <string> — Seed arbitrary string that determines the result of obfuscation.
  • --backslash — Add a backslash at the end of each line of the formatted query. Can be useful when you copy a query from web or somewhere else with multiple lines, and want to execute it in command line.

Examples

  1. Formatting a query:
$ clickhouse-format --query "select number from numbers(10) where number%2 order by number desc;"

Result:

SELECT number
FROM numbers(10)
WHERE number % 2
ORDER BY number DESC
  1. Highlighting and single line:
$ clickhouse-format --oneline --hilite <<< "SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(5);"

Result:

SELECT sum(number) FROM numbers(5)
  1. Multiqueries:
$ clickhouse-format -n <<< "SELECT * FROM (SELECT 1 AS x UNION ALL SELECT 1 UNION DISTINCT SELECT 3);"

Result:

SELECT *
FROM
(
    SELECT 1 AS x
    UNION ALL
    SELECT 1
    UNION DISTINCT
    SELECT 3
)
;
  1. Obfuscating:
$ clickhouse-format --seed Hello --obfuscate <<< "SELECT cost_first_screen BETWEEN a AND b, CASE WHEN x >= 123 THEN y ELSE NULL END;"

Result:

SELECT treasury_mammoth_hazelnut BETWEEN nutmeg AND span, CASE WHEN chive >= 116 THEN switching ELSE ANYTHING END;

Same query and another seed string:

$ clickhouse-format --seed World --obfuscate <<< "SELECT cost_first_screen BETWEEN a AND b, CASE WHEN x >= 123 THEN y ELSE NULL END;"

Result:

SELECT horse_tape_summer BETWEEN folklore AND moccasins, CASE WHEN intestine >= 116 THEN nonconformist ELSE FORESTRY END;
  1. Adding backslash:
$ clickhouse-format --backslash <<< "SELECT * FROM (SELECT 1 AS x UNION ALL SELECT 1 UNION DISTINCT SELECT 3);"

Result:

SELECT * \
FROM  \
( \
    SELECT 1 AS x \
    UNION ALL \
    SELECT 1 \
    UNION DISTINCT \
    SELECT 3 \
)