clickhouse-copier

Copies data from the tables in one cluster to tables in another (or the same) cluster.

warning To get a consistent copy, the data in the source tables and partitions should not change during the entire process.

You can run multiple clickhouse-copier instances on different servers to perform the same job. ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, is used for syncing the processes.

After starting, clickhouse-copier :

Connects to ClickHouse Keeper and receives: Copying jobs. The state of the copying jobs.

It performs the jobs. Each running process chooses the β€œclosest” shard of the source cluster and copies the data into the destination cluster, resharding the data if necessary.

clickhouse-copier tracks the changes in ClickHouse Keeper and applies them on the fly.

To reduce network traffic, we recommend running clickhouse-copier on the same server where the source data is located.

The utility should be run manually:

$ clickhouse-copier --daemon --config keeper.xml --task-path /task/path --base-dir /path/to/dir



Parameters:

daemon β€” Starts clickhouse-copier in daemon mode.

β€” Starts in daemon mode. config β€” The path to the keeper.xml file with the parameters for the connection to ClickHouse Keeper.

β€” The path to the file with the parameters for the connection to ClickHouse Keeper. task-path β€” The path to the ClickHouse Keeper node. This node is used for syncing clickhouse-copier processes and storing tasks. Tasks are stored in $task-path/description .

β€” The path to the ClickHouse Keeper node. This node is used for syncing processes and storing tasks. Tasks are stored in . task-file β€” Optional path to file with task configuration for initial upload to ClickHouse Keeper.

β€” Optional path to file with task configuration for initial upload to ClickHouse Keeper. task-upload-force β€” Force upload task-file even if node already exists.

β€” Force upload even if node already exists. base-dir β€” The path to logs and auxiliary files. When it starts, clickhouse-copier creates clickhouse-copier_YYYYMMHHSS_<PID> subdirectories in $base-dir . If this parameter is omitted, the directories are created in the directory where clickhouse-copier was launched.

< clickhouse >

< logger >

< level > trace </ level >

< size > 100M </ size >

< count > 3 </ count >

</ logger >



< zookeeper >

< node index = " 1 " >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 2181 </ port >

</ node >

</ zookeeper >

</ clickhouse >



< clickhouse >



< remote_servers >

< source_cluster >











< shard >

< internal_replication > false </ internal_replication >

< replica >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >











</ replica >

</ shard >

...

</ source_cluster >



< destination_cluster >

...

</ destination_cluster >

</ remote_servers >





< max_workers > 2 </ max_workers >





< settings_pull >

< readonly > 1 </ readonly >

</ settings_pull >





< settings_push >

< readonly > 0 </ readonly >

</ settings_push >







< settings >

< connect_timeout > 3 </ connect_timeout >



< insert_distributed_sync > 1 </ insert_distributed_sync >

</ settings >











< tables >



< table_hits >



< cluster_pull > source_cluster </ cluster_pull >

< database_pull > test </ database_pull >

< table_pull > hits </ table_pull >





< cluster_push > destination_cluster </ cluster_push >

< database_push > test </ database_push >

< table_push > hits2 </ table_push >





















< engine >

ENGINE=ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{cluster}/{shard}/hits2', '{replica}')

PARTITION BY toMonday(date)

ORDER BY (CounterID, EventDate)

</ engine >





< sharding_key > jumpConsistentHash(intHash64(UserID), 2) </ sharding_key >





< where_condition > CounterID != 0 </ where_condition >



























< enabled_partitions >

< partition > '2018-02-26' </ partition >

< partition > '2018-03-05' </ partition >

...

</ enabled_partitions >

</ table_hits >





< table_visits >

...

</ table_visits >

...

</ tables >

</ clickhouse >



clickhouse-copier tracks the changes in /task/path/description and applies them on the fly. For instance, if you change the value of max_workers , the number of processes running tasks will also change.

