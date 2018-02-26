On this page

clickhouse-copier

Copies data from the tables in one cluster to tables in another (or the same) cluster.

warning To get a consistent copy, the data in the source tables and partitions should not change during the entire process.

You can run multiple clickhouse-copier instances on different servers to perform the same job. ClickHouse Keeper, or ZooKeeper, is used for syncing the processes.

After starting, clickhouse-copier :

Connects to ClickHouse Keeper and receives: Copying jobs. The state of the copying jobs.

It performs the jobs. Each running process chooses the “closest” shard of the source cluster and copies the data into the destination cluster, resharding the data if necessary.

clickhouse-copier tracks the changes in ClickHouse Keeper and applies them on the fly.

To reduce network traffic, we recommend running clickhouse-copier on the same server where the source data is located.

The utility should be run manually:

$ clickhouse-copier --daemon --config keeper.xml --task-path /task/path --base-dir /path/to/dir



Parameters:

daemon — Starts clickhouse-copier in daemon mode.

— Starts in daemon mode. config — The path to the keeper.xml file with the parameters for the connection to ClickHouse Keeper.

— The path to the file with the parameters for the connection to ClickHouse Keeper. task-path — The path to the ClickHouse Keeper node. This node is used for syncing clickhouse-copier processes and storing tasks. Tasks are stored in $task-path/description .

— The path to the ClickHouse Keeper node. This node is used for syncing processes and storing tasks. Tasks are stored in . task-file — Optional path to file with task configuration for initial upload to ClickHouse Keeper.

— Optional path to file with task configuration for initial upload to ClickHouse Keeper. task-upload-force — Force upload task-file even if node already exists.

— Force upload even if node already exists. base-dir — The path to logs and auxiliary files. When it starts, clickhouse-copier creates clickhouse-copier_YYYYMMHHSS_<PID> subdirectories in $base-dir . If this parameter is omitted, the directories are created in the directory where clickhouse-copier was launched.

< clickhouse >

< logger >

< level > trace </ level >

< size > 100M </ size >

< count > 3 </ count >

</ logger >



< zookeeper >

< node index = " 1 " >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 2181 </ port >

</ node >

</ zookeeper >

</ clickhouse >



< clickhouse >



< remote_servers >

< source_cluster >











< shard >

< internal_replication > false </ internal_replication >

< replica >

< host > 127.0.0.1 </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >











</ replica >

</ shard >

...

</ source_cluster >



< destination_cluster >

...

</ destination_cluster >

</ remote_servers >





< max_workers > 2 </ max_workers >





< settings_pull >

< readonly > 1 </ readonly >

</ settings_pull >





< settings_push >

< readonly > 0 </ readonly >

</ settings_push >







< settings >

< connect_timeout > 3 </ connect_timeout >



< insert_distributed_sync > 1 </ insert_distributed_sync >

</ settings >











< tables >



< table_hits >



< cluster_pull > source_cluster </ cluster_pull >

< database_pull > test </ database_pull >

< table_pull > hits </ table_pull >





< cluster_push > destination_cluster </ cluster_push >

< database_push > test </ database_push >

< table_push > hits2 </ table_push >





















< engine >

ENGINE=ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{cluster}/{shard}/hits2', '{replica}')

PARTITION BY toMonday(date)

ORDER BY (CounterID, EventDate)

</ engine >





< sharding_key > jumpConsistentHash(intHash64(UserID), 2) </ sharding_key >





< where_condition > CounterID != 0 </ where_condition >



























< enabled_partitions >

< partition > '2018-02-26' </ partition >

< partition > '2018-03-05' </ partition >

...

</ enabled_partitions >

</ table_hits >





< table_visits >

...

</ table_visits >

...

</ tables >

</ clickhouse >



clickhouse-copier tracks the changes in /task/path/description and applies them on the fly. For instance, if you change the value of max_workers , the number of processes running tasks will also change.

Original article