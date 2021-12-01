On this page

clickhouse-benchmark

Connects to a ClickHouse server and repeatedly sends specified queries.

Syntax

$ clickhouse-benchmark --query [ "single query" ] [ keys ]



or

$ echo "single query" | clickhouse-benchmark [ keys ]



or

$ clickhouse-benchmark [ keys ] <<< "single query"



If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:

SELECT * FROM system . numbers LIMIT 10000000 ;

SELECT 1 ;



Then pass this file to a standard input of clickhouse-benchmark :

clickhouse-benchmark [ keys ] < queries_file ;



--query=QUERY — Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, clickhouse-benchmark will read queries from standard input.

— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed, will read queries from standard input. -c N , --concurrency=N — Number of queries that clickhouse-benchmark sends simultaneously. Default value: 1.

, — Number of queries that sends simultaneously. Default value: 1. -d N , --delay=N — Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1.

, — Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1. -h HOST , --host=HOST — Server host. Default value: localhost . For the comparison mode you can use multiple -h keys.

, — Server host. Default value: . For the comparison mode you can use multiple keys. -p N , --port=N — Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple -p keys.

, — Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple keys. -i N , --iterations=N — Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever).

, — Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever). -r , --randomize — Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.

, — Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query. -s , --secure — Using TLS connection.

, — Using connection. -t N , --timelimit=N — Time limit in seconds. clickhouse-benchmark stops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).

, — Time limit in seconds. stops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled). --confidence=N — Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode clickhouse-benchmark performs the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence.

— Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode performs the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence. --cumulative — Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval.

— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval. --database=DATABASE_NAME — ClickHouse database name. Default value: default .

— ClickHouse database name. Default value: . --json=FILEPATH — JSON output. When the key is set, clickhouse-benchmark outputs a report to the specified JSON-file.

— output. When the key is set, outputs a report to the specified JSON-file. --user=USERNAME — ClickHouse user name. Default value: default .

— ClickHouse user name. Default value: . --password=PSWD — ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.

— ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string. --stacktrace — Stack traces output. When the key is set, clickhouse-bencmark outputs stack traces of exceptions.

— Stack traces output. When the key is set, outputs stack traces of exceptions. --stage=WORD — Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to clickhouse-benchmark at the specified stage. Possible values: complete , fetch_columns , with_mergeable_state . Default value: complete .

— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to at the specified stage. Possible values: , , . Default value: . --help — Shows the help message.

If you want to apply some settings for queries, pass them as a key --<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE . For example, --max_memory_usage=1048576 .

By default, clickhouse-benchmark reports for each --delay interval.

Example of the report:

Queries executed: 10.



localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.772, RPS: 67904487.440, MiB/s: 518.070, result RPS: 67721584.984, result MiB/s: 516.675.



0.000% 0.145 sec.

10.000% 0.146 sec.

20.000% 0.146 sec.

30.000% 0.146 sec.

40.000% 0.147 sec.

50.000% 0.148 sec.

60.000% 0.148 sec.

70.000% 0.148 sec.

80.000% 0.149 sec.

90.000% 0.150 sec.

95.000% 0.150 sec.

99.000% 0.150 sec.

99.900% 0.150 sec.

99.990% 0.150 sec.



In the report you can find:

Number of queries in the Queries executed: field.

Status string containing (in order): Endpoint of ClickHouse server. Number of processed queries. QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument. result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the --delay argument.

Percentiles of queries execution time.

clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.

To use the comparison mode, specify endpoints of both servers by two pairs of --host , --port keys. Keys matched together by position in arguments list, the first --host is matched with the first --port and so on. clickhouse-benchmark establishes connections to both servers, then sends queries. Each query addressed to a randomly selected server. The results are shown for each server separately.

$ echo "SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000 OFFSET 10000000" | clickhouse-benchmark -i 10



Loaded 1 queries.



Queries executed: 6.



localhost:9000, queries 6, QPS: 6.153, RPS: 123398340.957, MiB/s: 941.455, result RPS: 61532982.200, result MiB/s: 469.459.



0.000% 0.159 sec.

10.000% 0.159 sec.

20.000% 0.159 sec.

30.000% 0.160 sec.

40.000% 0.160 sec.

50.000% 0.162 sec.

60.000% 0.164 sec.

70.000% 0.165 sec.

80.000% 0.166 sec.

90.000% 0.166 sec.

95.000% 0.167 sec.

99.000% 0.167 sec.

99.900% 0.167 sec.

99.990% 0.167 sec.







Queries executed: 10.



localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.082, RPS: 121959604.568, MiB/s: 930.478, result RPS: 60815551.642, result MiB/s: 463.986.



0.000% 0.159 sec.

10.000% 0.159 sec.

20.000% 0.160 sec.

30.000% 0.163 sec.

40.000% 0.164 sec.

50.000% 0.165 sec.

60.000% 0.166 sec.

70.000% 0.166 sec.

80.000% 0.167 sec.

90.000% 0.167 sec.

95.000% 0.170 sec.

99.000% 0.172 sec.

99.900% 0.172 sec.

99.990% 0.172 sec.



