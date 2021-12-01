clickhouse-benchmark
Connects to a ClickHouse server and repeatedly sends specified queries.
Syntax
$ clickhouse-benchmark --query ["single query"] [keys]
or
$ echo "single query" | clickhouse-benchmark [keys]
or
$ clickhouse-benchmark [keys] <<< "single query"
If you want to send a set of queries, create a text file and place each query on the individual string in this file. For example:
SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000;
SELECT 1;
Then pass this file to a standard input of
clickhouse-benchmark:
clickhouse-benchmark [keys] < queries_file;
Keys
--query=QUERY— Query to execute. If this parameter is not passed,
clickhouse-benchmarkwill read queries from standard input.
-c N,
--concurrency=N— Number of queries that
clickhouse-benchmarksends simultaneously. Default value: 1.
-d N,
--delay=N— Interval in seconds between intermediate reports (to disable reports set 0). Default value: 1.
-h HOST,
--host=HOST— Server host. Default value:
localhost. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
-hkeys.
-p N,
--port=N— Server port. Default value: 9000. For the comparison mode you can use multiple
-pkeys.
-i N,
--iterations=N— Total number of queries. Default value: 0 (repeat forever).
-r,
--randomize— Random order of queries execution if there is more than one input query.
-s,
--secure— Using
TLSconnection.
-t N,
--timelimit=N— Time limit in seconds.
clickhouse-benchmarkstops sending queries when the specified time limit is reached. Default value: 0 (time limit disabled).
--confidence=N— Level of confidence for T-test. Possible values: 0 (80%), 1 (90%), 2 (95%), 3 (98%), 4 (99%), 5 (99.5%). Default value: 5. In the comparison mode
clickhouse-benchmarkperforms the Independent two-sample Student’s t-test to determine whether the two distributions aren’t different with the selected level of confidence.
--cumulative— Printing cumulative data instead of data per interval.
--database=DATABASE_NAME— ClickHouse database name. Default value:
default.
--json=FILEPATH—
JSONoutput. When the key is set,
clickhouse-benchmarkoutputs a report to the specified JSON-file.
--user=USERNAME— ClickHouse user name. Default value:
default.
--password=PSWD— ClickHouse user password. Default value: empty string.
--stacktrace— Stack traces output. When the key is set,
clickhouse-bencmarkoutputs stack traces of exceptions.
--stage=WORD— Query processing stage at server. ClickHouse stops query processing and returns an answer to
clickhouse-benchmarkat the specified stage. Possible values:
complete,
fetch_columns,
with_mergeable_state. Default value:
complete.
--help— Shows the help message.
If you want to apply some settings for queries, pass them as a key
--<session setting name>= SETTING_VALUE. For example,
--max_memory_usage=1048576.
Output
By default,
clickhouse-benchmark reports for each
--delay interval.
Example of the report:
Queries executed: 10.
localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.772, RPS: 67904487.440, MiB/s: 518.070, result RPS: 67721584.984, result MiB/s: 516.675.
0.000% 0.145 sec.
10.000% 0.146 sec.
20.000% 0.146 sec.
30.000% 0.146 sec.
40.000% 0.147 sec.
50.000% 0.148 sec.
60.000% 0.148 sec.
70.000% 0.148 sec.
80.000% 0.149 sec.
90.000% 0.150 sec.
95.000% 0.150 sec.
99.000% 0.150 sec.
99.900% 0.150 sec.
99.990% 0.150 sec.
In the report you can find:
Number of queries in the
Queries executed:field.
Status string containing (in order):
- Endpoint of ClickHouse server.
- Number of processed queries.
- QPS: How many queries the server performed per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- RPS: How many rows the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- MiB/s: How many mebibytes the server reads per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result RPS: How many rows placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
- result MiB/s. How many mebibytes placed by the server to the result of a query per second during a period specified in the
--delayargument.
Percentiles of queries execution time.
Comparison Mode
clickhouse-benchmark can compare performances for two running ClickHouse servers.
To use the comparison mode, specify endpoints of both servers by two pairs of
--host,
--port keys. Keys matched together by position in arguments list, the first
--host is matched with the first
--port and so on.
clickhouse-benchmark establishes connections to both servers, then sends queries. Each query addressed to a randomly selected server. The results are shown for each server separately.
Example
$ echo "SELECT * FROM system.numbers LIMIT 10000000 OFFSET 10000000" | clickhouse-benchmark -i 10
Loaded 1 queries.
Queries executed: 6.
localhost:9000, queries 6, QPS: 6.153, RPS: 123398340.957, MiB/s: 941.455, result RPS: 61532982.200, result MiB/s: 469.459.
0.000% 0.159 sec.
10.000% 0.159 sec.
20.000% 0.159 sec.
30.000% 0.160 sec.
40.000% 0.160 sec.
50.000% 0.162 sec.
60.000% 0.164 sec.
70.000% 0.165 sec.
80.000% 0.166 sec.
90.000% 0.166 sec.
95.000% 0.167 sec.
99.000% 0.167 sec.
99.900% 0.167 sec.
99.990% 0.167 sec.
Queries executed: 10.
localhost:9000, queries 10, QPS: 6.082, RPS: 121959604.568, MiB/s: 930.478, result RPS: 60815551.642, result MiB/s: 463.986.
0.000% 0.159 sec.
10.000% 0.159 sec.
20.000% 0.160 sec.
30.000% 0.163 sec.
40.000% 0.164 sec.
50.000% 0.165 sec.
60.000% 0.166 sec.
70.000% 0.166 sec.
80.000% 0.167 sec.
90.000% 0.167 sec.
95.000% 0.170 sec.
99.000% 0.172 sec.
99.900% 0.172 sec.
99.990% 0.172 sec.