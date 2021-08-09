zookeeper_log

This table contains information about the parameters of the request to the ZooKeeper server and the response from it.

For requests, only columns with request parameters are filled in, and the remaining columns are filled with default values ( 0 or NULL ). When the response arrives, the data from the response is added to the other columns.

Columns with request parameters:

type (Enum) — Event type in the ZooKeeper client. Can have one of the following values: Request — The request has been sent. Response — The response was received. Finalize — The connection is lost, no response was received.

(UInt8) — The request whether the watch has been set. op_num (Enum) — The type of request or response.

(UInt32) — The number of requests included in the multi request (this is a special request that consists of several consecutive ordinary requests and executes them atomically). All requests included in multi request will have the same . request_idx (UInt32) — The number of the request included in multi request (for multi request — 0 , then in order from 1 ).

Columns with request response parameters:

zxid (Int64) — ZooKeeper transaction ID. The serial number issued by the ZooKeeper server in response to a successfully executed request ( 0 if the request was not executed/returned an error/the client does not know whether the request was executed).

(Int32) — The number of children of this ZooKeeper node. children (Array(String)) — The list of child ZooKeeper nodes (for responses to LIST request).

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system . zookeeper_log WHERE ( session_id = '106662742089334927' ) AND ( xid = '10858' ) FORMAT Vertical ;



Result:

Row 1:

──────

type: Request

event_date: 2021-08-09

event_time: 2021-08-09 21:38:30.291792

address: ::

port: 2181

session_id: 106662742089334927

xid: 10858

has_watch: 1

op_num: List

path: /clickhouse/task_queue/ddl

data:

is_ephemeral: 0

is_sequential: 0

version: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

requests_size: 0

request_idx: 0

zxid: 0

error: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

watch_type: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

watch_state: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

path_created:

stat_czxid: 0

stat_mzxid: 0

stat_pzxid: 0

stat_version: 0

stat_cversion: 0

stat_dataLength: 0

stat_numChildren: 0

children: []



Row 2:

──────

type: Response

event_date: 2021-08-09

event_time: 2021-08-09 21:38:30.292086

address: ::

port: 2181

session_id: 106662742089334927

xid: 10858

has_watch: 1

op_num: List

path: /clickhouse/task_queue/ddl

data:

is_ephemeral: 0

is_sequential: 0

version: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

requests_size: 0

request_idx: 0

zxid: 16926267

error: ZOK

watch_type: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

watch_state: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ

path_created:

stat_czxid: 16925469

stat_mzxid: 16925469

stat_pzxid: 16926179

stat_version: 0

stat_cversion: 7

stat_dataLength: 0

stat_numChildren: 7

children: ['query-0000000006','query-0000000005','query-0000000004','query-0000000003','query-0000000002','query-0000000001','query-0000000000']



