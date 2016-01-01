Skip to main content

workloads

Contains information for workloads residing on the local server. The table contains a row for every workload.

Example:

SELECT *
FROM system.workloads
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name:         production
parent:       all
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD production IN `all` SETTINGS weight = 9

Row 2:
──────
name:         development
parent:       all
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD development IN `all`

Row 3:
──────
name:         all
parent:
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD `all`

Columns:

  • name (String) - Workload name.
  • parent (String) - Parent workload name.
  • create_query (String) - The definition of the workload.