workloads
Contains information for workloads residing on the local server. The table contains a row for every workload.
Example:
SELECT *
FROM system.workloads
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name: production
parent: all
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD production IN `all` SETTINGS weight = 9
Row 2:
──────
name: development
parent: all
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD development IN `all`
Row 3:
──────
name: all
parent:
create_query: CREATE WORKLOAD `all`
Columns:
name(
String) - Workload name.
parent(
String) - Parent workload name.
create_query(
String) - The definition of the workload.