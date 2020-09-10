trace_log
Contains stack traces collected by the sampling query profiler.
ClickHouse creates this table when the trace_log server configuration section is set. Also the query_profiler_real_time_period_ns and query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns settings should be set.
To analyze logs, use the
addressToLine,
addressToLineWithInlines,
addressToSymbol and
demangle introspection functions.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — Date of sampling moment.
event_time(DateTime) — Timestamp of the sampling moment.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment with microseconds precision.
timestamp_ns(UInt64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment in nanoseconds.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse server build revision.
When connecting to the server by
clickhouse-client, you see the string similar to
Connected to ClickHouse server version 19.18.1 revision 54429.. This field contains the
revision, but not the
versionof a server.
trace_type(Enum8) — Trace type:
Realrepresents collecting stack traces by wall-clock time.
CPUrepresents collecting stack traces by CPU time.
Memoryrepresents collecting allocations and deallocations when memory allocation exceeds the subsequent watermark.
MemorySamplerepresents collecting random allocations and deallocations.
thread_number(UInt32) — Thread identifier.
query_id(String) — Query identifier that can be used to get details about a query that was running from the query_log system table.
trace(Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of sampling. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.trace_log LIMIT 1 \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2020-09-10
event_time: 2020-09-10 11:23:09
event_time_microseconds: 2020-09-10 11:23:09.872924
timestamp_ns: 1599762189872924510
revision: 54440
trace_type: Memory
thread_id: 564963
query_id:
trace: [371912858,371912789,371798468,371799717,371801313,371790250,624462773,566365041,566440261,566445834,566460071,566459914,566459842,566459580,566459469,566459389,566459341,566455774,371993941,371988245,372158848,372187428,372187309,372187093,372185478,140222123165193,140222122205443]
size: 5244400