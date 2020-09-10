trace_log

Contains stack traces collected by the sampling query profiler.

ClickHouse creates this table when the trace_log server configuration section is set. Also the query_profiler_real_time_period_ns and query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns settings should be set.

To analyze logs, use the addressToLine , addressToLineWithInlines , addressToSymbol and demangle introspection functions.

Columns:

event_date (Date) — Date of sampling moment.

event_time (DateTime) — Timestamp of the sampling moment.

event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment with microseconds precision.

timestamp_ns (UInt64) — Timestamp of the sampling moment in nanoseconds.

revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse server build revision. When connecting to the server by clickhouse-client , you see the string similar to Connected to ClickHouse server version 19.18.1 revision 54429. . This field contains the revision , but not the version of a server.

trace_type (Enum8) — Trace type: Real represents collecting stack traces by wall-clock time. CPU represents collecting stack traces by CPU time. Memory represents collecting allocations and deallocations when memory allocation exceeds the subsequent watermark. MemorySample represents collecting random allocations and deallocations.

thread_number (UInt32) — Thread identifier.

query_id (String) — Query identifier that can be used to get details about a query that was running from the query_log system table.

trace (Array(UInt64)) — Stack trace at the moment of sampling. Each element is a virtual memory address inside ClickHouse server process.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . trace_log LIMIT 1 \G



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2020-09-10

event_time: 2020-09-10 11:23:09

event_time_microseconds: 2020-09-10 11:23:09.872924

timestamp_ns: 1599762189872924510

revision: 54440

trace_type: Memory

thread_id: 564963

query_id:

trace: [371912858,371912789,371798468,371799717,371801313,371790250,624462773,566365041,566440261,566445834,566460071,566459914,566459842,566459580,566459469,566459389,566459341,566455774,371993941,371988245,372158848,372187428,372187309,372187093,372185478,140222123165193,140222122205443]

size: 5244400



