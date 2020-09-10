text_log

Contains logging entries. The logging level which goes to this table can be limited to the text_log.level server setting.

Columns:

event_date (Date) — Date of the entry.

(Date) — Date of the entry. event_time (DateTime) — Time of the entry.

(DateTime) — Time of the entry. event_time_microseconds (DateTime) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.

(DateTime) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision. microseconds (UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry.

(UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry. thread_name (String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done.

(String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done. thread_id (UInt64) — OS thread ID.

(UInt64) — OS thread ID. level ( Enum8 ) — Entry level. Possible values: 1 or 'Fatal' . 2 or 'Critical' . 3 or 'Error' . 4 or 'Warning' . 5 or 'Notice' . 6 or 'Information' . 7 or 'Debug' . 8 or 'Trace' .

( ) — Entry level. Possible values: query_id (String) — ID of the query.

(String) — ID of the query. logger_name (LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e. DDLWorker ).

(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e. ). message (String) — The message itself.

(String) — The message itself. revision (UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.

(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision. source_file (LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done.

(LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done. source_line (UInt64) — Source line from which the logging was done.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . text_log LIMIT 1 \G



Row 1:

──────

event_date: 2020-09-10

event_time: 2020-09-10 11:23:07

event_time_microseconds: 2020-09-10 11:23:07.871397

microseconds: 871397

thread_name: clickhouse-serv

thread_id: 564917

level: Information

query_id:

logger_name: DNSCacheUpdater

message: Update period 15 seconds

revision: 54440

source_file: /ClickHouse/src/Interpreters/DNSCacheUpdater.cpp; void DB::DNSCacheUpdater::start()

source_line: 45



Original article