text_log
Contains logging entries. The logging level which goes to this table can be limited to the
text_log.level server setting.
Columns:
event_date(Date) — Date of the entry.
event_time(DateTime) — Time of the entry.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime) — Time of the entry with microseconds precision.
microseconds(UInt32) — Microseconds of the entry.
thread_name(String) — Name of the thread from which the logging was done.
thread_id(UInt64) — OS thread ID.
level(
Enum8) — Entry level. Possible values:
1or
'Fatal'.
2or
'Critical'.
3or
'Error'.
4or
'Warning'.
5or
'Notice'.
6or
'Information'.
7or
'Debug'.
8or
'Trace'.
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
logger_name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the logger (i.e.
DDLWorker).
message(String) — The message itself.
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.
source_file(LowCardinality(String)) — Source file from which the logging was done.
source_line(UInt64) — Source line from which the logging was done.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.text_log LIMIT 1 \G
Row 1:
──────
event_date: 2020-09-10
event_time: 2020-09-10 11:23:07
event_time_microseconds: 2020-09-10 11:23:07.871397
microseconds: 871397
thread_name: clickhouse-serv
thread_id: 564917
level: Information
query_id:
logger_name: DNSCacheUpdater
message: Update period 15 seconds
revision: 54440
source_file: /ClickHouse/src/Interpreters/DNSCacheUpdater.cpp; void DB::DNSCacheUpdater::start()
source_line: 45