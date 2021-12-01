Skip to main content

table_engines

Contains description of table engines supported by server and their feature support information.

This table contains the following columns (the column type is shown in brackets):

  • name (String) — The name of table engine.
  • supports_settings (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports SETTINGS clause.
  • supports_skipping_indices (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports skipping indices.
  • supports_ttl (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports TTL.
  • supports_sort_order (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports clauses PARTITION_BY, PRIMARY_KEY, ORDER_BY and SAMPLE_BY.
  • supports_replication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data replication.
  • supports_duduplication (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports data deduplication.
  • supports_parallel_insert (UInt8) — Flag that indicates if table engine supports parallel insert (see max_insert_threads setting).

Example:

SELECT *
FROM system.table_engines
WHERE name in ('Kafka', 'MergeTree', 'ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree')
┌─name──────────────────────────┬─supports_settings─┬─supports_skipping_indices─┬─supports_sort_order─┬─supports_ttl─┬─supports_replication─┬─supports_deduplication─┬─supports_parallel_insert─┐
│ MergeTree                     │                 1 │                         1 │                   1 │            1 │                    0 │                      0 │                        1 │
│ Kafka                         │                 1 │                         0 │                   0 │            0 │                    0 │                      0 │                        0 │
│ ReplicatedCollapsingMergeTree │                 1 │                         1 │                   1 │            1 │                    1 │                      1 │                        1 │
└───────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┴───────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘

