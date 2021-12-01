settings_profiles
Contains properties of configured setting profiles.
Columns:
name(String) — Setting profile name.
id(UUID) — Setting profile ID.
storage(String) — Path to the storage of setting profiles. Configured in the
access_control_pathparameter.
num_elements(UInt64) — Number of elements for this profile in the
system.settings_profile_elementstable.
apply_to_all(UInt8) — Shows that the settings profile set for all roles and/or users.
apply_to_list(Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the setting profile is applied.
apply_to_except(Array(String)) — The setting profile is applied to all roles and/or users excepting of the listed ones.