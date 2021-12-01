settings_profiles

Contains properties of configured setting profiles.

Columns:

name (String) — Setting profile name.

id (UUID) — Setting profile ID.

storage (String) — Path to the storage of setting profiles. Configured in the access_control_path parameter.

num_elements (UInt64) — Number of elements for this profile in the system.settings_profile_elements table.

apply_to_all (UInt8) — Shows that the settings profile set for all roles and/or users.

apply_to_list (Array(String)) — List of the roles and/or users to which the setting profile is applied.