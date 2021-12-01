settings_profile_elements

Describes the content of the settings profile:

Columns:

profile_name (Nullable(String)) — Setting profile name.

user_name (Nullable(String)) — User name.

role_name (Nullable(String)) — Role name.

index (UInt64) — Sequential number of the settings profile element.

setting_name (Nullable(String)) — Setting name.

value (Nullable(String)) — Setting value.

min (Nullable(String)) — The minimum value of the setting. NULL if not set.

max (Nullable(String)) — The maximum value of the setting. NULL if not set.

readonly (Nullable(UInt8)) — Profile that allows only read queries.