settings_profile_elements
Describes the content of the settings profile:
- Сonstraints.
- Roles and users that the setting applies to.
- Parent settings profiles.
Columns:
index(UInt64) — Sequential number of the settings profile element.
min(Nullable(String)) — The minimum value of the setting.
NULLif not set.
max(Nullable(String)) — The maximum value of the setting. NULL if not set.
readonly(Nullable(UInt8)) — Profile that allows only read queries.
inherit_profile(Nullable(String)) — A parent profile for this setting profile.
NULLif not set. Setting profile will inherit all the settings' values and constraints (
min,
max,
readonly) from its parent profiles.