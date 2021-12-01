settings_profile_elements

Skip to main content

Describes the content of the settings profile:

  • Сonstraints.
  • Roles and users that the setting applies to.
  • Parent settings profiles.

Columns:

  • profile_name (Nullable(String)) — Setting profile name.

  • user_name (Nullable(String)) — User name.

  • role_name (Nullable(String)) — Role name.

  • index (UInt64) — Sequential number of the settings profile element.

  • setting_name (Nullable(String)) — Setting name.

  • value (Nullable(String)) — Setting value.

  • min (Nullable(String)) — The minimum value of the setting. NULL if not set.

  • max (Nullable(String)) — The maximum value of the setting. NULL if not set.

  • readonly (Nullable(UInt8)) — Profile that allows only read queries.

  • inherit_profile (Nullable(String)) — A parent profile for this setting profile. NULL if not set. Setting profile will inherit all the settings' values and constraints (min, max, readonly) from its parent profiles.

