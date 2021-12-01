┌─name────────────────────────────────────────┬─value─────┬─changed─┬─description───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─min──┬─max──┬─readonly─┐



│ min_insert_block_size_rows │ 1048576 │ 0 │ Squash blocks passed to INSERT query to specified size in rows, if blocks are not big enough. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │



│ min_insert_block_size_bytes │ 268435456 │ 0 │ Squash blocks passed to INSERT query to specified size in bytes, if blocks are not big enough. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │



│ read_backoff_min_interval_between_events_ms │ 1000 │ 0 │ Settings to reduce the number of threads in case of slow reads. Do not pay attention to the event, if the previous one has passed less than a certain amount of time. │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 0 │

