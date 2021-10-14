session_log
Contains information about all successful and failed login and logout events.
Columns:
type(Enum8) — Login/logout result. Possible values:
LoginFailure— Login error.
LoginSuccess— Successful login.
Logout— Logout from the system.
auth_id(UUID) — Authentication ID, which is a UUID that is automatically generated each time user logins.
session_id(String) — Session ID that is passed by client via HTTP interface.
event_date(Date) — Login/logout date.
event_time(DateTime) — Login/logout time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Login/logout starting time with microseconds precision.
user(String) — User name.
auth_type(Enum8) — The authentication type. Possible values:
NO_PASSWORD
PLAINTEXT_PASSWORD
SHA256_PASSWORD
DOUBLE_SHA1_PASSWORD
LDAP
KERBEROS
profiles(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of profiles set for all roles and/or users.
roles(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of roles to which the profile is applied.
settings(Array(Tuple(LowCardinality(String), String))) — Settings that were changed when the client logged in/out.
client_address(IPv6) — The IP address that was used to log in/out.
client_port(UInt16) — The client port that was used to log in/out.
interface(Enum8) — The interface from which the login was initiated. Possible values:
TCP
HTTP
gRPC
MySQL
PostgreSQL
client_hostname(String) — The hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run.
client_name(String) — The
clickhouse-clientor another TCP client name.
client_revision(UInt32) — Revision of the
clickhouse-clientor another TCP client.
client_version_major(UInt32) — The major version of the
clickhouse-clientor another TCP client.
client_version_minor(UInt32) — The minor version of the
clickhouse-clientor another TCP client.
client_version_patch(UInt32) — Patch component of the
clickhouse-clientor another TCP client version.
failure_reason(String) — The exception message containing the reason for the login/logout failure.
Example
Query:
SELECT * FROM system.session_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Result:
Row 1:
──────
type: LoginSuccess
auth_id: 45e6bd83-b4aa-4a23-85e6-bd83b4aa1a23
session_id:
event_date: 2021-10-14
event_time: 2021-10-14 20:33:52
event_time_microseconds: 2021-10-14 20:33:52.104247
user: default
auth_type: PLAINTEXT_PASSWORD
profiles: ['default']
roles: []
settings: [('load_balancing','random'),('max_memory_usage','10000000000')]
client_address: ::ffff:127.0.0.1
client_port: 38490
interface: TCP
client_hostname:
client_name: ClickHouse client
client_revision: 54449
client_version_major: 21
client_version_minor: 10
client_version_patch: 0
failure_reason: