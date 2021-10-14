session_log

Contains information about all successful and failed login and logout events.

Columns:

type (Enum8) — Login/logout result. Possible values: LoginFailure — Login error. LoginSuccess — Successful login. Logout — Logout from the system.

(Enum8) — Login/logout result. Possible values: auth_id (UUID) — Authentication ID, which is a UUID that is automatically generated each time user logins.

(UUID) — Authentication ID, which is a UUID that is automatically generated each time user logins. session_id (String) — Session ID that is passed by client via HTTP interface.

(String) — Session ID that is passed by client via HTTP interface. event_date (Date) — Login/logout date.

(Date) — Login/logout date. event_time (DateTime) — Login/logout time.

(DateTime) — Login/logout time. event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Login/logout starting time with microseconds precision.

(DateTime64) — Login/logout starting time with microseconds precision. user (String) — User name.

(String) — User name. auth_type (Enum8) — The authentication type. Possible values: NO_PASSWORD PLAINTEXT_PASSWORD SHA256_PASSWORD DOUBLE_SHA1_PASSWORD LDAP KERBEROS

(Enum8) — The authentication type. Possible values: profiles (Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of profiles set for all roles and/or users.

(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of profiles set for all roles and/or users. roles (Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of roles to which the profile is applied.

(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — The list of roles to which the profile is applied. settings (Array(Tuple(LowCardinality(String), String))) — Settings that were changed when the client logged in/out.

(Array(Tuple(LowCardinality(String), String))) — Settings that were changed when the client logged in/out. client_address (IPv6) — The IP address that was used to log in/out.

(IPv6) — The IP address that was used to log in/out. client_port (UInt16) — The client port that was used to log in/out.

(UInt16) — The client port that was used to log in/out. interface (Enum8) — The interface from which the login was initiated. Possible values: TCP HTTP gRPC MySQL PostgreSQL

(Enum8) — The interface from which the login was initiated. Possible values: client_hostname (String) — The hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run.

(String) — The hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run. client_name (String) — The clickhouse-client or another TCP client name.

(String) — The or another TCP client name. client_revision (UInt32) — Revision of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — Revision of the or another TCP client. client_version_major (UInt32) — The major version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — The major version of the or another TCP client. client_version_minor (UInt32) — The minor version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.

(UInt32) — The minor version of the or another TCP client. client_version_patch (UInt32) — Patch component of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client version.

(UInt32) — Patch component of the or another TCP client version. failure_reason (String) — The exception message containing the reason for the login/logout failure.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system . session_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;



Result: