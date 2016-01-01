server_settings
Contains information about global settings for the server, which were specified in
config.xml.
Currently, the table shows only settings from the first layer of
config.xml and doesn't support nested configs (e.g. logger).
Columns:
name(String) — Server setting name.
value(String) — Server setting value.
default(String) — Server setting default value.
changed(UInt8) — Shows whether a setting was specified in
config.xml
description(String) — Short server setting description.
type(String) — Server setting value type.
Example
The following example shows how to get information about server settings which name contains
thread_pool.
SELECT *
FROM system.server_settings
WHERE name LIKE '%thread_pool%'
┌─name─────────────────────────┬─value─┬─default─┬─changed─┬─description─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─type───┐
│ max_thread_pool_size │ 5000 │ 10000 │ 1 │ The maximum number of threads that could be allocated from the OS and used for query execution and background operations. │ UInt64 │
│ max_thread_pool_free_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that will always stay in a global thread pool once allocated and remain idle in case of insufficient number of tasks. │ UInt64 │
│ thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of tasks that will be placed in a queue and wait for execution. │ UInt64 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_size │ 100 │ 100 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations │ UInt64 │
│ max_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │
│ io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ Queue size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │
└──────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┘
Using of
WHERE changed can be useful, for example, when you want to check
whether settings in configuration files are loaded correctly and are in use.
SELECT * FROM system.server_settings WHERE changed AND name='max_thread_pool_size'
See also