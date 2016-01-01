server_settings

┌─name─────────────────────────┬─value─┬─default─┬─changed─┬─description─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─type───┐



│ max_thread_pool_size │ 5000 │ 10000 │ 1 │ The maximum number of threads that could be allocated from the OS and used for query execution and background operations. │ UInt64 │



│ max_thread_pool_free_size │ 1000 │ 1000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that will always stay in a global thread pool once allocated and remain idle in case of insufficient number of tasks. │ UInt64 │



│ thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ The maximum number of tasks that will be placed in a queue and wait for execution. │ UInt64 │



│ max_io_thread_pool_size │ 100 │ 100 │ 0 │ The maximum number of threads that would be used for IO operations │ UInt64 │



│ max_io_thread_pool_free_size │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ Max free size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │



│ io_thread_pool_queue_size │ 10000 │ 10000 │ 0 │ Queue size for IO thread pool. │ UInt64 │

