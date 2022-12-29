Schema inference cache
Contains information about all cached file schemas.
Columns:
storage(String) — Storage name: File, URL, S3 or HDFS.
source(String) — File source.
format(String) — Format name.
additional_format_info(String) - Additional information required to identify the schema. For example, format specific settings.
registration_time(DateTime) — Timestamp when schema was added in cache.
schema(String) - Cached schema.
Example
Let's say we have a file
data.jsonl with this content:
{"id" : 1, "age" : 25, "name" : "Josh", "hobbies" : ["football", "cooking", "music"]}
{"id" : 2, "age" : 19, "name" : "Alan", "hobbies" : ["tennis", "art"]}
{"id" : 3, "age" : 32, "name" : "Lana", "hobbies" : ["fitness", "reading", "shopping"]}
{"id" : 4, "age" : 47, "name" : "Brayan", "hobbies" : ["movies", "skydiving"]}
Place
data.jsonl in the
user_files_path directory. You can find this by looking
in your ClickHouse configuration files. The default is:
<user_files_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/user_files/</user_files_path>
Open
clickhouse-client and run the
DESCRIBE query:
DESCRIBE file('data.jsonl') SETTINGS input_format_try_infer_integers=0;
┌─name────┬─type────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ age │ Nullable(Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ name │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │
│ hobbies │ Array(Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │
└─────────┴─────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Let's see the content of the
system.schema_inference_cache table:
SELECT *
FROM system.schema_inference_cache
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
storage: File
source: /home/droscigno/user_files/data.jsonl
format: JSONEachRow
additional_format_info: schema_inference_hints=, max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference=25000, schema_inference_make_columns_nullable=true, try_infer_integers=false, try_infer_dates=true, try_infer_datetimes=true, try_infer_numbers_from_strings=true, read_bools_as_numbers=true, try_infer_objects=false
registration_time: 2022-12-29 17:49:52
schema: id Nullable(Float64), age Nullable(Float64), name Nullable(String), hobbies Array(Nullable(String))
