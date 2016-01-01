resources

Contains information for resources residing on the local server. The table contains a row for every resource.

Example:

SELECT *

FROM system . resources

FORMAT Vertical



Row 1:

──────

name: io_read

read_disks: ['s3']

write_disks: []

create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_read (READ DISK s3)



Row 2:

──────

name: io_write

read_disks: []

write_disks: ['s3']

create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_write (WRITE DISK s3)



Columns: