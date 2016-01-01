Skip to main content

resources

Contains information for resources residing on the local server. The table contains a row for every resource.

Example:

SELECT *
FROM system.resources
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name:         io_read
read_disks:   ['s3']
write_disks:  []
create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_read (READ DISK s3)

Row 2:
──────
name:         io_write
read_disks:   []
write_disks:  ['s3']
create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_write (WRITE DISK s3)

Columns:

  • name (String) - Resource name.
  • read_disks (Array(String)) - The array of disk names that uses this resource for read operations.
  • write_disks (Array(String)) - The array of disk names that uses this resource for write operations.
  • create_query (String) - The definition of the resource.