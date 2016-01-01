resources
Contains information for resources residing on the local server. The table contains a row for every resource.
Example:
SELECT *
FROM system.resources
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name: io_read
read_disks: ['s3']
write_disks: []
create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_read (READ DISK s3)
Row 2:
──────
name: io_write
read_disks: []
write_disks: ['s3']
create_query: CREATE RESOURCE io_write (WRITE DISK s3)
Columns:
name(
String) - Resource name.
read_disks(
Array(String)) - The array of disk names that uses this resource for read operations.
write_disks(
Array(String)) - The array of disk names that uses this resource for write operations.
create_query(
String) - The definition of the resource.