quota_usage

Quota usage by the current user: how much is used and how much is left.

Columns:

  • quota_name (String) — Quota name.
  • quota_key(String) — Key value. For example, if keys = [ip address], quota_key may have a value ‘192.168.1.1’.
  • start_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — Start time for calculating resource consumption.
  • end_time(Nullable(DateTime)) — End time for calculating resource consumption.
  • duration (Nullable(UInt64)) — Length of the time interval for calculating resource consumption, in seconds.
  • queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of requests on this interval.
  • query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of select requests on this interval.
  • query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of insert requests on this interval.
  • max_queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of requests.
  • errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — The number of queries that threw an exception.
  • max_errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of errors.
  • result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of rows given as a result.
  • max_result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of result rows.
  • result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — RAM volume in bytes used to store a queries result.
  • max_result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum RAM volume used to store a queries result, in bytes.
  • read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.
  • max_read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
  • read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.
  • max_read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of bytes read from all tables and table functions.
  • execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — The total query execution time, in seconds (wall time).
  • max_execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — Maximum of query execution time.

