quota_usage

Quota usage by the current user: how much is used and how much is left.

Columns:

quota_name (String) — Quota name.

quota_key (String) — Key value. For example, if keys = [ ip address ] , quota_key may have a value '192.168.1.1'.

start_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — Start time for calculating resource consumption.

end_time (Nullable(DateTime)) — End time for calculating resource consumption.

duration (Nullable(UInt64)) — Length of the time interval for calculating resource consumption, in seconds.

queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of requests on this interval.

query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of select requests on this interval.

query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of insert requests on this interval.

max_queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of requests.

errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — The number of queries that threw an exception.

max_errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of errors.

result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of rows given as a result.

max_result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of result rows.

result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — RAM volume in bytes used to store a queries result.

max_result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum RAM volume used to store a queries result, in bytes.

read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of source rows read from tables for running the query on all remote servers.

max_read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.

read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — The total number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.

max_read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum of bytes read from all tables and table functions.

execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — The total query execution time, in seconds (wall time).

max_execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — Maximum of query execution time.

