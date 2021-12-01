quota_limits

Contains information about maximums for all intervals of all quotas. Any number of rows or zero can correspond to one quota.

Columns:

quota_name (String) — Quota name.

duration (UInt32) — Length of the time interval for calculating resource consumption, in seconds.

is_randomized_interval (UInt8) — Logical value. It shows whether the interval is randomized. Interval always starts at the same time if it is not randomized. For example, an interval of 1 minute always starts at an integer number of minutes (i.e. it can start at 11:20:00, but it never starts at 11:20:01), an interval of one day always starts at midnight UTC. If interval is randomized, the very first interval starts at random time, and subsequent intervals starts one by one. Values:

0 — Interval is not randomized.

— Interval is not randomized. 1 — Interval is randomized.

max_queries (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of queries.

max_query_selects (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of select queries.

max_query_inserts (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of insert queries.

max_errors (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of errors.

max_result_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of result rows.

max_result_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of RAM volume in bytes used to store a queries result.

max_read_rows (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.

max_read_bytes (Nullable(UInt64)) — Maximum number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in queries.

max_execution_time (Nullable(Float64)) — Maximum of the query execution time, in seconds.

