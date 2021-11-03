query_log
Contains information about executed queries, for example, start time, duration of processing, error messages.
note
This table does not contain the ingested data for
INSERT queries.
You can change settings of queries logging in the query_log section of the server configuration.
You can disable queries logging by setting log_queries = 0. We do not recommend to turn off logging because information in this table is important for solving issues.
The flushing period of data is set in
flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the query_log server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.
ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.
The
system.query_log table registers two kinds of queries:
- Initial queries that were run directly by the client.
- Child queries that were initiated by other queries (for distributed query execution). For these types of queries, information about the parent queries is shown in the
initial_*columns.
Each query creates one or two rows in the
query_log table, depending on the status (see the
type column) of the query:
- If the query execution was successful, two rows with the
QueryStartand
QueryFinishtypes are created.
- If an error occurred during query processing, two events with the
QueryStartand
ExceptionWhileProcessingtypes are created.
- If an error occurred before launching the query, a single event with the
ExceptionBeforeStarttype is created.
You can use the log_queries_probability setting to reduce the number of queries, registered in the
query_log table.
You can use the log_formatted_queries setting to log formatted queries to the
formatted_query column.
Columns:
type(Enum8) — Type of an event that occurred when executing the query. Values:
'QueryStart' = 1— Successful start of query execution.
'QueryFinish' = 2— Successful end of query execution.
'ExceptionBeforeStart' = 3— Exception before the start of query execution.
'ExceptionWhileProcessing' = 4— Exception during the query execution.
event_date(Date) — Query starting date.
event_time(DateTime) — Query starting time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime) — Query starting time with microseconds precision.
query_start_time(DateTime) — Start time of query execution.
query_start_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Start time of query execution with microsecond precision.
query_duration_ms(UInt64) — Duration of query execution in milliseconds.
read_rows(UInt64) — Total number of rows read from all tables and table functions participated in query. It includes usual subqueries, subqueries for
INand
JOIN. For distributed queries
read_rowsincludes the total number of rows read at all replicas. Each replica sends it’s
read_rowsvalue, and the server-initiator of the query summarizes all received and local values. The cache volumes do not affect this value.
read_bytes(UInt64) — Total number of bytes read from all tables and table functions participated in query. It includes usual subqueries, subqueries for
INand
JOIN. For distributed queries
read_bytesincludes the total number of rows read at all replicas. Each replica sends it’s
read_bytesvalue, and the server-initiator of the query summarizes all received and local values. The cache volumes do not affect this value.
written_rows(UInt64) — For
INSERTqueries, the number of written rows. For other queries, the column value is 0.
written_bytes(UInt64) — For
INSERTqueries, the number of written bytes. For other queries, the column value is 0.
result_rows(UInt64) — Number of rows in a result of the
SELECTquery, or a number of rows in the
INSERTquery.
result_bytes(UInt64) — RAM volume in bytes used to store a query result.
memory_usage(UInt64) — Memory consumption by the query.
current_database(String) — Name of the current database.
query(String) — Query string.
formatted_query(String) — Formatted query string.
normalized_query_hash(UInt64) — Identical hash value without the values of literals for similar queries.
query_kind(LowCardinality(String)) — Type of the query.
databases(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — Names of the databases present in the query.
tables(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — Names of the tables present in the query.
views(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — Names of the (materialized or live) views present in the query.
columns(Array(LowCardinality(String))) — Names of the columns present in the query.
projections(String) — Names of the projections used during the query execution.
exception_code(Int32) — Code of an exception.
exception(String) — Exception message.
stack_trace(String) — Stack trace. An empty string, if the query was completed successfully.
is_initial_query(UInt8) — Query type. Possible values:
- 1 — Query was initiated by the client.
- 0 — Query was initiated by another query as part of distributed query execution.
user(String) — Name of the user who initiated the current query.
query_id(String) — ID of the query.
address(IPv6) — IP address that was used to make the query.
port(UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the query.
initial_user(String) — Name of the user who ran the initial query (for distributed query execution).
initial_query_id(String) — ID of the initial query (for distributed query execution).
initial_address(IPv6) — IP address that the parent query was launched from.
initial_port(UInt16) — The client port that was used to make the parent query.
initial_query_start_time(DateTime) — Initial query starting time (for distributed query execution).
initial_query_start_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Initial query starting time with microseconds precision (for distributed query execution).
interface(UInt8) — Interface that the query was initiated from. Possible values:
- 1 — TCP.
- 2 — HTTP.
os_user(String) — Operating system username who runs clickhouse-client.
client_hostname(String) — Hostname of the client machine where the clickhouse-client or another TCP client is run.
client_name(String) — The clickhouse-client or another TCP client name.
client_revision(UInt32) — Revision of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
client_version_major(UInt32) — Major version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
client_version_minor(UInt32) — Minor version of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client.
client_version_patch(UInt32) — Patch component of the clickhouse-client or another TCP client version.
http_method(UInt8) — HTTP method that initiated the query. Possible values:
- 0 — The query was launched from the TCP interface.
- 1 —
GETmethod was used.
- 2 —
POSTmethod was used.
http_user_agent(String) — HTTP header
UserAgentpassed in the HTTP query.
http_referer(String) — HTTP header
Refererpassed in the HTTP query (contains an absolute or partial address of the page making the query).
forwarded_for(String) — HTTP header
X-Forwarded-Forpassed in the HTTP query.
quota_key(String) — The
quota keyspecified in the quotas setting (see
keyed).
revision(UInt32) — ClickHouse revision.
ProfileEvents(Map(String, UInt64)) — ProfileEvents that measure different metrics. The description of them could be found in the table system.events
Settings(Map(String, String)) — Settings that were changed when the client ran the query. To enable logging changes to settings, set the
log_query_settingsparameter to 1.
log_comment(String) — Log comment. It can be set to arbitrary string no longer than max_query_size. An empty string if it is not defined.
thread_ids(Array(UInt64)) — Thread ids that are participating in query execution.
used_aggregate_functions(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
aggregate functions, which were used during query execution.
used_aggregate_function_combinators(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
aggregate functions combinators, which were used during query execution.
used_database_engines(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
database engines, which were used during query execution.
used_data_type_families(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
data type families, which were used during query execution.
used_dictionaries(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
dictionaries, which were used during query execution.
used_formats(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
formats, which were used during query execution.
used_functions(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
functions, which were used during query execution.
used_storages(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
storages, which were used during query execution.
used_table_functions(Array(String)) — Canonical names of
table functions, which were used during query execution.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.query_log WHERE type = 'QueryFinish' ORDER BY query_start_time DESC LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
type: QueryFinish
event_date: 2021-11-03
event_time: 2021-11-03 16:13:54
event_time_microseconds: 2021-11-03 16:13:54.953024
query_start_time: 2021-11-03 16:13:54
query_start_time_microseconds: 2021-11-03 16:13:54.952325
query_duration_ms: 0
read_rows: 69
read_bytes: 6187
written_rows: 0
written_bytes: 0
result_rows: 69
result_bytes: 48256
memory_usage: 0
current_database: default
query: DESCRIBE TABLE system.query_log
formatted_query:
normalized_query_hash: 8274064835331539124
query_kind:
databases: []
tables: []
columns: []
projections: []
views: []
exception_code: 0
exception:
stack_trace:
is_initial_query: 1
user: default
query_id: 7c28bbbb-753b-4eba-98b1-efcbe2b9bdf6
address: ::ffff:127.0.0.1
port: 40452
initial_user: default
initial_query_id: 7c28bbbb-753b-4eba-98b1-efcbe2b9bdf6
initial_address: ::ffff:127.0.0.1
initial_port: 40452
initial_query_start_time: 2021-11-03 16:13:54
initial_query_start_time_microseconds: 2021-11-03 16:13:54.952325
interface: 1
os_user: sevirov
client_hostname: clickhouse.ru-central1.internal
client_name: ClickHouse
client_revision: 54449
client_version_major: 21
client_version_minor: 10
client_version_patch: 1
http_method: 0
http_user_agent:
http_referer:
forwarded_for:
quota_key:
revision: 54456
log_comment:
thread_ids: [30776,31174]
ProfileEvents: {'Query':1,'NetworkSendElapsedMicroseconds':59,'NetworkSendBytes':2643,'SelectedRows':69,'SelectedBytes':6187,'ContextLock':9,'RWLockAcquiredReadLocks':1,'RealTimeMicroseconds':817,'UserTimeMicroseconds':427,'SystemTimeMicroseconds':212,'OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds':639,'OSReadChars':894,'OSWriteChars':319}
Settings: {'load_balancing':'random','max_memory_usage':'10000000000'}
used_aggregate_functions: []
used_aggregate_function_combinators: []
used_database_engines: []
used_data_type_families: []
used_dictionaries: []
used_formats: []
used_functions: []
used_storages: []
used_table_functions: []
