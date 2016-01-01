system.processors_profile_log
This table contains profiling on processors level (that you can find in
EXPLAIN PIPELINE).
Columns:
event_date(Date) — The date when the event happened.
event_time(DateTime64) — The date and time when the event happened.
id(UInt64) — ID of processor
parent_ids(Array(UInt64)) — Parent processors IDs
query_id(String) — ID of the query
name(LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the processor.
elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was executed.
input_wait_elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting for data (from other processor).
output_wait_elapsed_us(UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting because output port was full.
plan_step(UInt64) — ID of the query plan step which created this processor. The value is zero if the processor was not added from any step.
plan_group(UInt64) — Group of the processor if it was created by query plan step. A group is a logical partitioning of processors added from the same query plan step. Group is used only for beautifying the result of EXPLAIN PIPELINE result.
input_rows(UInt64) — The number of rows consumed by processor.
input_bytes(UInt64) — The number of bytes consumed by processor.
output_rows(UInt64) — The number of rows generated by processor.
output_bytes(UInt64) — The number of bytes generated by processor. Example
Query:
EXPLAIN PIPELINE
SELECT sleep(1)
┌─explain─────────────────────────┐
│ (Expression) │
│ ExpressionTransform │
│ (SettingQuotaAndLimits) │
│ (ReadFromStorage) │
│ SourceFromSingleChunk 0 → 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT sleep(1)
SETTINGS log_processors_profiles = 1
Query id: feb5ed16-1c24-4227-aa54-78c02b3b27d4
┌─sleep(1)─┐
│ 0 │
└──────────┘
1 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.018 sec.
SELECT
name,
elapsed_us,
input_wait_elapsed_us,
output_wait_elapsed_us
FROM system.processors_profile_log
WHERE query_id = 'feb5ed16-1c24-4227-aa54-78c02b3b27d4'
ORDER BY name ASC
Result:
┌─name────────────────────┬─elapsed_us─┬─input_wait_elapsed_us─┬─output_wait_elapsed_us─┐
│ ExpressionTransform │ 1000497 │ 2823 │ 197 │
│ LazyOutputFormat │ 36 │ 1002188 │ 0 │
│ LimitsCheckingTransform │ 10 │ 1002994 │ 106 │
│ NullSource │ 5 │ 1002074 │ 0 │
│ NullSource │ 1 │ 1002084 │ 0 │
│ SourceFromSingleChunk │ 45 │ 4736 │ 1000819 │
└─────────────────────────┴────────────┴───────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘
Here you can see:
ExpressionTransformwas executing
sleep(1)function, so it
workwill takes 1e6, and so
elapsed_us> 1e6.
SourceFromSingleChunkneed to wait, because
ExpressionTransformdoes not accept any data during execution of
sleep(1), so it will be in
PortFullstate for 1e6 us, and so
output_wait_elapsed_us> 1e6.
LimitsCheckingTransform/
NullSource/
LazyOutputFormatneed to wait until
ExpressionTransformwill execute
sleep(1)to process the result, so
input_wait_elapsed_us> 1e6.
