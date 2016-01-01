system.processors_profile_log

This table contains profiling on processors level (that you can find in EXPLAIN PIPELINE ).

Columns:

event_date (Date) — The date when the event happened.

event_time (DateTime64) — The date and time when the event happened.

id (UInt64) — ID of processor

parent_ids (Array(UInt64)) — Parent processors IDs

query_id (String) — ID of the query

name (LowCardinality(String)) — Name of the processor.

elapsed_us (UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was executed.

input_wait_elapsed_us (UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting for data (from other processor).

output_wait_elapsed_us (UInt64) — Number of microseconds this processor was waiting because output port was full.

plan_step (UInt64) — ID of the query plan step which created this processor. The value is zero if the processor was not added from any step.

plan_group (UInt64) — Group of the processor if it was created by query plan step. A group is a logical partitioning of processors added from the same query plan step. Group is used only for beautifying the result of EXPLAIN PIPELINE result.

input_rows (UInt64) — The number of rows consumed by processor.

input_bytes (UInt64) — The number of bytes consumed by processor.

output_rows (UInt64) — The number of rows generated by processor.

output_bytes (UInt64) — The number of bytes generated by processor. Example

Query:

EXPLAIN PIPELINE

SELECT sleep ( 1 )

┌─ explain ─────────────────────────┐

│ ( Expression ) │

│ ExpressionTransform │

│ ( SettingQuotaAndLimits ) │

│ ( ReadFromStorage ) │

│ SourceFromSingleChunk 0 → 1 │

└─────────────────────────────────┘



SELECT sleep ( 1 )

SETTINGS log_processors_profiles = 1

Query id: feb5ed16 - 1 c24 - 4227 - aa54 - 78 c02b3b27d4

┌─sleep ( 1 ) ─┐

│ 0 │

└──────────┘

1 rows in set . Elapsed: 1.018 sec .



SELECT

name ,

elapsed_us ,

input_wait_elapsed_us ,

output_wait_elapsed_us

FROM system . processors_profile_log

WHERE query_id = 'feb5ed16-1c24-4227-aa54-78c02b3b27d4'

ORDER BY name ASC



Result:

┌─name────────────────────┬─elapsed_us─┬─input_wait_elapsed_us─┬─output_wait_elapsed_us─┐

│ ExpressionTransform │ 1000497 │ 2823 │ 197 │

│ LazyOutputFormat │ 36 │ 1002188 │ 0 │

│ LimitsCheckingTransform │ 10 │ 1002994 │ 106 │

│ NullSource │ 5 │ 1002074 │ 0 │

│ NullSource │ 1 │ 1002084 │ 0 │

│ SourceFromSingleChunk │ 45 │ 4736 │ 1000819 │

└─────────────────────────┴────────────┴───────────────────────┴────────────────────────┘



Here you can see:

ExpressionTransform was executing sleep(1) function, so it work will takes 1e6, and so elapsed_us > 1e6.

was executing function, so it will takes 1e6, and so > 1e6. SourceFromSingleChunk need to wait, because ExpressionTransform does not accept any data during execution of sleep(1) , so it will be in PortFull state for 1e6 us, and so output_wait_elapsed_us > 1e6.

need to wait, because does not accept any data during execution of , so it will be in state for 1e6 us, and so > 1e6. LimitsCheckingTransform / NullSource / LazyOutputFormat need to wait until ExpressionTransform will execute sleep(1) to process the result, so input_wait_elapsed_us > 1e6.

