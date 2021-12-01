processes

This system table is used for implementing the SHOW PROCESSLIST query.

Columns:

user (String) – The user who made the query. Keep in mind that for distributed processing, queries are sent to remote servers under the default user. The field contains the username for a specific query, not for a query that this query initiated.

(Int8) – Was query cancelled. is_all_data_sent (Int8) – Was all data sent to the client (in other words query had been finished on the server).

: ) SELECT * FROM system . processes LIMIT 10 FORMAT Vertical ;



Row 1:

──────

is_initial_query: 1

user: default

query_id: 35a360fa-3743-441d-8e1f-228c938268da

address: ::ffff:172.23.0.1

port: 47588

initial_user: default

initial_query_id: 35a360fa-3743-441d-8e1f-228c938268da

initial_address: ::ffff:172.23.0.1

initial_port: 47588

interface: 1

os_user: bharatnc

client_hostname: tower

client_name: ClickHouse

client_revision: 54437

client_version_major: 20

client_version_minor: 7

client_version_patch: 2

http_method: 0

http_user_agent:

quota_key:

elapsed: 0.000582537

is_cancelled: 0

is_all_data_sent: 0

read_rows: 0

read_bytes: 0

total_rows_approx: 0

written_rows: 0

written_bytes: 0

memory_usage: 0

peak_memory_usage: 0

query: SELECT * from system.processes LIMIT 10 FORMAT Vertical;

thread_ids: [67]

ProfileEvents: {'Query':1,'SelectQuery':1,'ReadCompressedBytes':36,'CompressedReadBufferBlocks':1,'CompressedReadBufferBytes':10,'IOBufferAllocs':1,'IOBufferAllocBytes':89,'ContextLock':15,'RWLockAcquiredReadLocks':1}

Settings: {'background_pool_size':'32','load_balancing':'random','allow_suspicious_low_cardinality_types':'1','distributed_aggregation_memory_efficient':'1','skip_unavailable_shards':'1','log_queries':'1','max_bytes_before_external_group_by':'20000000000','max_bytes_before_external_sort':'20000000000','allow_introspection_functions':'1'}



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



