The system.part_log table is created only if the part_log server setting is specified.

This table contains information about events that occurred with data parts in the MergeTree family tables, such as adding or merging data.

The system.part_log table contains the following columns:

query_id (String) — Identifier of the INSERT query that created this data part.

event_type (Enum8) — Type of the event that occurred with the data part. Can have one of the following values: NEW_PART — Inserting of a new data part. MERGE_PARTS — Merging of data parts. DOWNLOAD_PART — Downloading a data part. REMOVE_PART — Removing or detaching a data part using DETACH PARTITION. MUTATE_PART — Mutating of a data part. MOVE_PART — Moving the data part from the one disk to another one.

event_date (Date) — Event date.

event_time (DateTime) — Event time.

event_time_microseconds (DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds precision.

duration_ms (UInt64) — Duration.

database (String) — Name of the database the data part is in.

table (String) — Name of the table the data part is in.

part_name (String) — Name of the data part.

partition_id (String) — ID of the partition that the data part was inserted to. The column takes the all value if the partitioning is by tuple() .

path_on_disk (String) — Absolute path to the folder with data part files.

rows (UInt64) — The number of rows in the data part.

size_in_bytes (UInt64) — Size of the data part in bytes.

merged_from (Array(String)) — An array of names of the parts which the current part was made up from (after the merge).

bytes_uncompressed (UInt64) — Size of uncompressed bytes.

read_rows (UInt64) — The number of rows was read during the merge.

read_bytes (UInt64) — The number of bytes was read during the merge.

peak_memory_usage (Int64) — The maximum difference between the amount of allocated and freed memory in context of this thread.

error (UInt16) — The code number of the occurred error.

exception (String) — Text message of the occurred error.

The system.part_log table is created after the first inserting data to the MergeTree table.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . part_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;



Row 1:

──────

query_id: 983ad9c7-28d5-4ae1-844e-603116b7de31

event_type: NewPart

event_date: 2021-02-02

event_time: 2021-02-02 11:14:28

event_time_microseconds: 2021-02-02 11:14:28.861919

duration_ms: 35

database: default

table: log_mt_2

part_name: all_1_1_0

partition_id: all

path_on_disk: db/data/default/log_mt_2/all_1_1_0/

rows: 115418

size_in_bytes: 1074311

merged_from: []

bytes_uncompressed: 0

read_rows: 0

read_bytes: 0

peak_memory_usage: 0

error: 0

exception:



