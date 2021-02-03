Skip to main content

opentelemetry_span_log

Contains information about trace spans for executed queries.

Columns:

  • trace_id (UUID) — ID of the trace for executed query.

  • span_id (UInt64) — ID of the trace span.

  • parent_span_id (UInt64) — ID of the parent trace span.

  • operation_name (String) — The name of the operation.

  • start_time_us (UInt64) — The start time of the trace span (in microseconds).

  • finish_time_us (UInt64) — The finish time of the trace span (in microseconds).

  • finish_date (Date) — The finish date of the trace span.

  • attribute.names (Array(String)) — Attribute names depending on the trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.

  • attribute.values (Array(String)) — Attribute values depending on the trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.

Example

Query:

SELECT * FROM system.opentelemetry_span_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;

Result:

Row 1:
──────
trace_id:         cdab0847-0d62-61d5-4d38-dd65b19a1914
span_id:          701487461015578150
parent_span_id:   2991972114672045096
operation_name:   DB::Block DB::InterpreterSelectQuery::getSampleBlockImpl()
start_time_us:    1612374594529090
finish_time_us:   1612374594529108
finish_date:      2021-02-03
attribute.names:  []
attribute.values: []

See Also

Original article