opentelemetry_span_log

Contains information about trace spans for executed queries.

Columns:

trace_id (UUID) — ID of the trace for executed query.

span_id (UInt64) — ID of the trace span .

parent_span_id (UInt64) — ID of the parent trace span .

operation_name (String) — The name of the operation.

start_time_us (UInt64) — The start time of the trace span (in microseconds).

finish_time_us (UInt64) — The finish time of the trace span (in microseconds).

finish_date (Date) — The finish date of the trace span .

attribute.names (Array(String)) — Attribute names depending on the trace span . They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.