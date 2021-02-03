opentelemetry_span_log
Contains information about trace spans for executed queries.
Columns:
trace_id(UUID) — ID of the trace for executed query.
span_id(UInt64) — ID of the
trace span.
parent_span_id(UInt64) — ID of the parent
trace span.
operation_name(String) — The name of the operation.
start_time_us(UInt64) — The start time of the
trace span(in microseconds).
finish_time_us(UInt64) — The finish time of the
trace span(in microseconds).
finish_date(Date) — The finish date of the
trace span.
attribute.names(Array(String)) — Attribute names depending on the
trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the OpenTelemetry standard.
attribute.values(Array(String)) — Attribute values depending on the
trace span. They are filled in according to the recommendations in the
OpenTelemetrystandard.
Example
Query:
SELECT * FROM system.opentelemetry_span_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Result:
Row 1:
──────
trace_id: cdab0847-0d62-61d5-4d38-dd65b19a1914
span_id: 701487461015578150
parent_span_id: 2991972114672045096
operation_name: DB::Block DB::InterpreterSelectQuery::getSampleBlockImpl()
start_time_us: 1612374594529090
finish_time_us: 1612374594529108
finish_date: 2021-02-03
attribute.names: []
attribute.values: []
