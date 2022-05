one

This table contains a single row with a single dummy UInt8 column containing the value 0.

This table is used if a SELECT query does not specify the FROM clause.

This is similar to the DUAL table found in other DBMSs.

Example

: ) SELECT * FROM system . one LIMIT 10 ;



┌─dummy─┐

│ 0 │

└───────┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.001 sec.



