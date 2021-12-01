database ( String ) — The name of the database to which the mutation was applied.

table ( String ) — The name of the table to which the mutation was applied.

mutation_id ( String ) — The ID of the mutation. For replicated tables these IDs correspond to znode names in the <table_path_in_clickhouse_keeper>/mutations/ directory in ClickHouse Keeper. For non-replicated tables the IDs correspond to file names in the data directory of the table.

block_numbers.partition_id ( Array ( String )) — For mutations of replicated tables, the array contains the partitions' IDs (one record for each partition). For mutations of non-replicated tables the array is empty.

block_numbers.number (Array(Int64)) — For mutations of replicated tables, the array contains one record for each partition, with the block number that was acquired by the mutation. Only parts that contain blocks with numbers less than this number will be mutated in the partition.

In non-replicated tables, block numbers in all partitions form a single sequence. This means that for mutations of non-replicated tables, the column will contain one record with a single block number acquired by the mutation.