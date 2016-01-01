Skip to main content

moves

The table contains information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.

Columns:

  • database (String) — Name of the database.

  • table (String) — Name of the table containing moving data part.

  • elapsed (Float64) — Time elapsed (in seconds) since data part movement started.

  • target_disk_name (String) — Name of disk to which the data part is moving.

  • target_disk_path (String) — Path to the mount point of the disk in the file system.

  • part_name (String) — Name of the data part being moved.

  • part_size (UInt64) — Data part size.

  • thread_id (UInt64) — Identifier of a thread performing the movement.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.moves
┌─database─┬─table─┬─────elapsed─┬─target_disk_name─┬─target_disk_path─┬─part_name─┬─part_size─┬─thread_id─┐
│ default  │ test2 │ 1.668056039 │ s3               │ ./disks/s3/      │ all_3_3_0 │       136 │    296146 │
└──────────┴───────┴─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────┘

