The table contains information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.

Columns:

database (String) — Name of the database.

table (String) — Name of the table containing moving data part.

elapsed (Float64) — Time elapsed (in seconds) since data part movement started.

target_disk_name (String) — Name of disk to which the data part is moving.

target_disk_path (String) — Path to the mount point of the disk in the file system.

part_name (String) — Name of the data part being moved.

part_size (UInt64) — Data part size.