moves
The table contains information about in-progress data part moves of MergeTree tables. Each data part movement is represented by a single row.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database.
table(String) — Name of the table containing moving data part.
elapsed(Float64) — Time elapsed (in seconds) since data part movement started.
target_disk_name(String) — Name of disk to which the data part is moving.
target_disk_path(String) — Path to the mount point of the disk in the file system.
part_name(String) — Name of the data part being moved.
part_size(UInt64) — Data part size.
thread_id(UInt64) — Identifier of a thread performing the movement.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.moves
┌─database─┬─table─┬─────elapsed─┬─target_disk_name─┬─target_disk_path─┬─part_name─┬─part_size─┬─thread_id─┐
│ default │ test2 │ 1.668056039 │ s3 │ ./disks/s3/ │ all_3_3_0 │ 136 │ 296146 │
└──────────┴───────┴─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────┘
See Also
- MergeTree table engine
- Using Multiple Block Devices for Data Storage
- ALTER TABLE ... MOVE PART command