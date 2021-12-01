metrics

Contains metrics which can be calculated instantly, or have a current value. For example, the number of simultaneously processed queries or the current replica delay. This table is always up to date.

Columns:

metric (String) — Metric name.

value (Int64) — Metric value.

description (String) — Metric description.

The list of supported metrics you can find in the src/Common/CurrentMetrics.cpp source file of ClickHouse.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . metrics LIMIT 10



┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Query │ 1 │ Number of executing queries │

│ Merge │ 0 │ Number of executing background merges │

│ PartMutation │ 0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE) │

│ ReplicatedFetch │ 0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas │

│ ReplicatedSend │ 0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas │

│ ReplicatedChecks │ 0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency │

│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │

│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool │

│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool │

│ BackgroundMovePoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



See Also

system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains periodically calculated metrics.

system.events — Contains a number of events that occurred.

system.metric_log — Contains a history of metrics values from tables system.metrics and system.events .

and . Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.

