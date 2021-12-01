metrics
Contains metrics which can be calculated instantly, or have a current value. For example, the number of simultaneously processed queries or the current replica delay. This table is always up to date.
Columns:
metric(String) — Metric name.
value(Int64) — Metric value.
description(String) — Metric description.
The list of supported metrics you can find in the src/Common/CurrentMetrics.cpp source file of ClickHouse.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Query │ 1 │ Number of executing queries │
│ Merge │ 0 │ Number of executing background merges │
│ PartMutation │ 0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE) │
│ ReplicatedFetch │ 0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas │
│ ReplicatedSend │ 0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas │
│ ReplicatedChecks │ 0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency │
│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundMovePoolTask │ 0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
See Also
- system.asynchronous_metrics — Contains periodically calculated metrics.
- system.events — Contains a number of events that occurred.
- system.metric_log — Contains a history of metrics values from tables
system.metricsand
system.events.
- Monitoring — Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.