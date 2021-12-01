Skip to main content

metrics

Contains metrics which can be calculated instantly, or have a current value. For example, the number of simultaneously processed queries or the current replica delay. This table is always up to date.

Columns:

  • metric (String) — Metric name.
  • value (Int64) — Metric value.
  • description (String) — Metric description.

The list of supported metrics you can find in the src/Common/CurrentMetrics.cpp source file of ClickHouse.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.metrics LIMIT 10
┌─metric───────────────────────────────┬─value─┬─description────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Query                                │     1 │ Number of executing queries                                            │
│ Merge                                │     0 │ Number of executing background merges                                  │
│ PartMutation                         │     0 │ Number of mutations (ALTER DELETE/UPDATE)                              │
│ ReplicatedFetch                      │     0 │ Number of data parts being fetched from replicas                       │
│ ReplicatedSend                       │     0 │ Number of data parts being sent to replicas                            │
│ ReplicatedChecks                     │     0 │ Number of data parts checking for consistency                          │
│ BackgroundMergesAndMutationsPoolTask │     0 │ Number of active merges and mutations in an associated background pool │
│ BackgroundFetchesPoolTask            │     0 │ Number of active fetches in an associated background pool              │
│ BackgroundCommonPoolTask             │     0 │ Number of active tasks in an associated background pool                │
│ BackgroundMovePoolTask               │     0 │ Number of active tasks in BackgroundProcessingPool for moves           │
└──────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

