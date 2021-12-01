merges
Contains information about merges and part mutations currently in process for tables in the MergeTree family.
Columns:
database(String) — The name of the database the table is in.
table(String) — Table name.
elapsed(Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.
progress(Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.
num_parts(UInt64) — The number of pieces to be merged.
result_part_name(String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of merging.
is_mutation(UInt8) — 1 if this process is a part mutation.
total_size_bytes_compressed(UInt64) — The total size of the compressed data in the merged chunks.
total_size_marks(UInt64) — The total number of marks in the merged parts.
bytes_read_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes read, uncompressed.
rows_read(UInt64) — Number of rows read.
bytes_written_uncompressed(UInt64) — Number of bytes written, uncompressed.
rows_written(UInt64) — Number of rows written.
memory_usage(UInt64) — Memory consumption of the merge process.
thread_id(UInt64) — Thread ID of the merge process.
merge_type— The type of current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.
merge_algorithm— The algorithm used in current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.