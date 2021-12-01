merges

Contains information about merges and part mutations currently in process for tables in the MergeTree family.

Columns:

database (String) — The name of the database the table is in.

table (String) — Table name.

elapsed (Float64) — The time elapsed (in seconds) since the merge started.

progress (Float64) — The percentage of completed work from 0 to 1.

num_parts (UInt64) — The number of pieces to be merged.

result_part_name (String) — The name of the part that will be formed as the result of merging.

is_mutation (UInt8) — 1 if this process is a part mutation.

total_size_bytes_compressed (UInt64) — The total size of the compressed data in the merged chunks.

total_size_marks (UInt64) — The total number of marks in the merged parts.

bytes_read_uncompressed (UInt64) — Number of bytes read, uncompressed.

rows_read (UInt64) — Number of rows read.

bytes_written_uncompressed (UInt64) — Number of bytes written, uncompressed.

rows_written (UInt64) — Number of rows written.

memory_usage (UInt64) — Memory consumption of the merge process.

thread_id (UInt64) — Thread ID of the merge process.

merge_type — The type of current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.

— The type of current merge. Empty if it's an mutation. merge_algorithm — The algorithm used in current merge. Empty if it's an mutation.

