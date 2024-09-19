latency_log
Querying in ClickHouse Cloud
The data in this system table is held locally on each node in ClickHouse Cloud. Obtaining a complete view of all data, therefore, requires the
clusterAllReplicas function. See here for further details.
Contains history of all latency buckets, periodically flushed to disk.
Columns:
hostname(LowCardinality(String)) — Hostname of the server executing the query.
event_date(Date) — Event date.
event_time(DateTime) — Event time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) — Event time with microseconds resolution.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.latency_log LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
hostname: clickhouse.eu-central1.internal
event_date: 2024-09-19
event_time: 2024-09-19 17:09:17
event_time_microseconds: 2024-09-19 17:09:17.712477
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteReadAttempt1Microseconds: [278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278]
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteWriteAttempt1Microseconds: [1774,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776]
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteReadAttempt2Microseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteWriteAttempt2Microseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteReadAttemptNMicroseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_S3FirstByteWriteAttemptNMicroseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_S3ReadConnectMicroseconds: [1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1]
LatencyEvent_S3WriteConnectMicroseconds: [329,362,362,363,363,363,363,363,363,363]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteReadAttempt1Microseconds: [278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278,278]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteWriteAttempt1Microseconds: [1774,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776,1776]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteReadAttempt2Microseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteWriteAttempt2Microseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteReadAttemptNMicroseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3FirstByteWriteAttemptNMicroseconds: [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3ReadConnectMicroseconds: [1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1]
LatencyEvent_DiskS3WriteConnectMicroseconds: [329,362,362,363,363,363,363,363,363,363]
See also
- latency_log_setting - Enabling and disabling the setting.
- latency_buckets - Latency log buckets bounds.
- Monitoring - Base concepts of ClickHouse monitoring.