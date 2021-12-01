functions

Contains information about normal and aggregate functions.

Columns:

name ( String ) – The name of the function.

is_aggregate ( UInt8 ) — Whether the function is aggregate.

Example

SELECT * FROM system . functions LIMIT 10 ;



┌─name──────────────────┬─is_aggregate─┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┬─create_query─┬─origin─┐

│ logTrace │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ aes_decrypt_mysql │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ aes_encrypt_mysql │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ decrypt │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ encrypt │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ toBool │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ windowID │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ hopStart │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ hop │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

│ snowflakeToDateTime64 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │

└───────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┴──────────────┴────────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



