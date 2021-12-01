functions
Contains information about normal and aggregate functions.
Columns:
name(
String) – The name of the function.
is_aggregate(
UInt8) — Whether the function is aggregate.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.functions LIMIT 10;
┌─name──────────────────┬─is_aggregate─┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┬─create_query─┬─origin─┐
│ logTrace │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ aes_decrypt_mysql │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ aes_encrypt_mysql │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ decrypt │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ encrypt │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ toBool │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ windowID │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ hopStart │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ hop │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
│ snowflakeToDateTime64 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ │ System │
└───────────────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┴──────────────┴────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.