errors
Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.
Columns:
name(String) — name of the error (
errorCodeToName).
code(Int32) — code number of the error.
value(UInt64) — the number of times this error has been happened.
last_error_time(DateTime) — time when the last error happened.
last_error_message(String) — message for the last error.
last_error_trace(Array(UInt64)) — A stack trace which represents a list of physical addresses where the called methods are stored.
remote(UInt8) — remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed query).
Example
SELECT name, code, value
FROM system.errors
WHERE value > 0
ORDER BY code ASC
LIMIT 1
┌─name─────────────┬─code─┬─value─┐
│ CANNOT_OPEN_FILE │ 76 │ 1 │
└──────────────────┴──────┴───────┘
WITH arrayMap(x -> demangle(addressToSymbol(x)), last_error_trace) AS all
SELECT name, arrayStringConcat(all, '\n') AS res
FROM system.errors
LIMIT 1
SETTINGS allow_introspection_functions=1\G