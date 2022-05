errors

Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.

Columns:

name (String) β€” name of the error ( errorCodeToName ).

code (Int32) β€" code number of the error.

value (UInt64) β€" the number of times this error has been happened.

last_error_time (DateTime) β€" time when the last error happened.

last_error_message (String) β€" message for the last error.

last_error_trace (Array(UInt64)) β€" A stack trace which represents a list of physical addresses where the called methods are stored.

remote (UInt8) β€" remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed query).

Example

SELECT name , code , value

FROM system . errors

WHERE value > 0

ORDER BY code ASC

LIMIT 1



β”Œβ”€name─────────────┬─code─┬─ value ─┐

β”‚ CANNOT_OPEN_FILE β”‚ 76 β”‚ 1 β”‚

β””β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”΄β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”΄β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”€β”˜