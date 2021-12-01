errors

Contains error codes with the number of times they have been triggered.

Columns:

name (String) — name of the error ( errorCodeToName ).

(String) — name of the error ( ). code (Int32) — code number of the error.

(Int32) — code number of the error. value (UInt64) — the number of times this error has been happened.

(UInt64) — the number of times this error has been happened. last_error_time (DateTime) — time when the last error happened.

(DateTime) — time when the last error happened. last_error_message (String) — message for the last error.

(String) — message for the last error. last_error_trace (Array(UInt64)) — A stack trace which represents a list of physical addresses where the called methods are stored.

(Array(UInt64)) — A stack trace which represents a list of physical addresses where the called methods are stored. remote (UInt8) — remote exception (i.e. received during one of the distributed query).

Example

SELECT name , code , value

FROM system . errors

WHERE value > 0

ORDER BY code ASC

LIMIT 1



┌─name─────────────┬─code─┬─ value ─┐

│ CANNOT_OPEN_FILE │ 76 │ 1 │

└──────────────────┴──────┴───────┘

