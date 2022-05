enabled_roles

Contains all active roles at the moment, including current role of the current user and granted roles for current role.

Columns:

role_name (String)) — Role name.

(String)) — Role name. with_admin_option (UInt8) — Flag that shows whether enabled_role is a role with ADMIN OPTION privilege.

(UInt8) — Flag that shows whether is a role with privilege. is_current (UInt8) — Flag that shows whether enabled_role is a current role of a current user.

(UInt8) — Flag that shows whether is a current role of a current user. is_default (UInt8) — Flag that shows whether enabled_role is a default role.

Original article