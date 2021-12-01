dictionaries

Contains information about external dictionaries.

Columns:

Example

Configure the dictionary:

CREATE DICTIONARY dictionary_with_comment

(

id UInt64 ,

value String

)

PRIMARY KEY id

SOURCE ( CLICKHOUSE ( HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort ( ) TABLE 'source_table' ) )

LAYOUT ( FLAT ( ) )

LIFETIME ( MIN 0 MAX 1000 )

COMMENT 'The temporary dictionary' ;



Make sure that the dictionary is loaded.

SELECT * FROM system . dictionaries LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical ;

