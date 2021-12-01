dictionaries
Contains information about external dictionaries.
Columns:
database(String) — Name of the database containing the dictionary created by DDL query. Empty string for other dictionaries.
name(String) — Dictionary name.
uuid(UUID) — Dictionary UUID.
status(Enum8) — Dictionary status. Possible values:
NOT_LOADED— Dictionary was not loaded because it was not used.
LOADED— Dictionary loaded successfully.
FAILED— Unable to load the dictionary as a result of an error.
LOADING— Dictionary is loading now.
LOADED_AND_RELOADING— Dictionary is loaded successfully, and is being reloaded right now (frequent reasons: SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY query, timeout, dictionary config has changed).
FAILED_AND_RELOADING— Could not load the dictionary as a result of an error and is loading now.
origin(String) — Path to the configuration file that describes the dictionary.
type(String) — Type of a dictionary allocation. Storing Dictionaries in Memory.
key.names(Array(String)) — Array of key names provided by the dictionary.
key.types(Array(String)) — Corresponding array of key types provided by the dictionary.
attribute.names(Array(String)) — Array of attribute names provided by the dictionary.
attribute.types(Array(String)) — Corresponding array of attribute types provided by the dictionary.
bytes_allocated(UInt64) — Amount of RAM allocated for the dictionary.
query_count(UInt64) — Number of queries since the dictionary was loaded or since the last successful reboot.
hit_rate(Float64) — For cache dictionaries, the percentage of uses for which the value was in the cache.
found_rate(Float64) — The percentage of uses for which the value was found.
element_count(UInt64) — Number of items stored in the dictionary.
load_factor(Float64) — Percentage filled in the dictionary (for a hashed dictionary, the percentage filled in the hash table).
source(String) — Text describing the data source for the dictionary.
lifetime_min(UInt64) — Minimum lifetime of the dictionary in memory, after which ClickHouse tries to reload the dictionary (if
invalidate_queryis set, then only if it has changed). Set in seconds.
lifetime_max(UInt64) — Maximum lifetime of the dictionary in memory, after which ClickHouse tries to reload the dictionary (if
invalidate_queryis set, then only if it has changed). Set in seconds.
loading_start_time(DateTime) — Start time for loading the dictionary.
last_successful_update_time(DateTime) — End time for loading or updating the dictionary. Helps to monitor some troubles with external sources and investigate causes.
loading_duration(Float32) — Duration of a dictionary loading.
last_exception(String) — Text of the error that occurs when creating or reloading the dictionary if the dictionary couldn’t be created.
comment(String) — Text of the comment to dictionary.
Example
Configure the dictionary:
CREATE DICTIONARY dictionary_with_comment
(
id UInt64,
value String
)
PRIMARY KEY id
SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(HOST 'localhost' PORT tcpPort() TABLE 'source_table'))
LAYOUT(FLAT())
LIFETIME(MIN 0 MAX 1000)
COMMENT 'The temporary dictionary';
Make sure that the dictionary is loaded.
SELECT * FROM system.dictionaries LIMIT 1 FORMAT Vertical;
Row 1:
──────
database: default
name: dictionary_with_comment
uuid: 4654d460-0d03-433a-8654-d4600d03d33a
status: NOT_LOADED
origin: 4654d460-0d03-433a-8654-d4600d03d33a
type:
key.names: ['id']
key.types: ['UInt64']
attribute.names: ['value']
attribute.types: ['String']
bytes_allocated: 0
query_count: 0
hit_rate: 0
found_rate: 0
element_count: 0
load_factor: 0
source:
lifetime_min: 0
lifetime_max: 0
loading_start_time: 1970-01-01 00:00:00
last_successful_update_time: 1970-01-01 00:00:00
loading_duration: 0
last_exception:
comment: The temporary dictionary