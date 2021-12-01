data_type_families
Contains information about supported data types.
Columns:
name(String) — Data type name.
case_insensitive(UInt8) — Property that shows whether you can use a data type name in a query in case insensitive manner or not. For example,
Dateand
dateare both valid.
alias_to(String) — Data type name for which
nameis an alias.
Example
SELECT * FROM system.data_type_families WHERE alias_to = 'String'
┌─name───────┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┐
│ LONGBLOB │ 1 │ String │
│ LONGTEXT │ 1 │ String │
│ TINYTEXT │ 1 │ String │
│ TEXT │ 1 │ String │
│ VARCHAR │ 1 │ String │
│ MEDIUMBLOB │ 1 │ String │
│ BLOB │ 1 │ String │
│ TINYBLOB │ 1 │ String │
│ CHAR │ 1 │ String │
│ MEDIUMTEXT │ 1 │ String │
└────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┘
