data_type_families

Contains information about supported data types.

Columns:

  • name (String) — Data type name.
  • case_insensitive (UInt8) — Property that shows whether you can use a data type name in a query in case insensitive manner or not. For example, Date and date are both valid.
  • alias_to (String) — Data type name for which name is an alias.

Example

SELECT * FROM system.data_type_families WHERE alias_to = 'String'
┌─name───────┬─case_insensitive─┬─alias_to─┐
│ LONGBLOB   │                1 │ String   │
│ LONGTEXT   │                1 │ String   │
│ TINYTEXT   │                1 │ String   │
│ TEXT       │                1 │ String   │
│ VARCHAR    │                1 │ String   │
│ MEDIUMBLOB │                1 │ String   │
│ BLOB       │                1 │ String   │
│ TINYBLOB   │                1 │ String   │
│ CHAR       │                1 │ String   │
│ MEDIUMTEXT │                1 │ String   │
└────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┘

See Also

  • Syntax — Information about supported syntax.

